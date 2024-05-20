Governor Katie Hobbs Issues Executive Order Protecting Reproductive Freedom Through Increased Access to Contraception

Phoenix, AZ – In the wake of the uncertainty caused by the Arizona Supreme Court's ruling on Arizona’s territorial-era abortion ban, the Arizona Legislature's unjustified delay in repealing the territorial-era abortion ban, and the Legislature's repeated failure to consider and pass measures that would protect the rights of Arizonans to access contraception, Governor Katie Hobbs has issued an EO to expand access to free and affordable birth control for Arizonans. “Access to contraception is a right,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “While members of our legislature tell Arizona women to put aspirin between their knees instead of taking action to pass the Arizona Right to Contraception Act, I will continue to do everything in my power to protect our reproductive freedom and ensure every Arizonan can access contraception.” The Executive Order takes several actions to increase access to contraception, including making over-the-counter birth control options available at no cost to State employees, reporting on the costs and benefits of requiring expanded contraception coverage for other health insurance plans, and requiring AHCCCS to consider ways it can expand access to contraception for its members. Read the full Executive Order HERE.