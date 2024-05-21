The Libman Company Offers 6 Tips to Help Get Cottages Clean and Summer-Ready
The Libman Company has been making quality cleaning tools in the U.S. since 1896.ARCOLA, ILL., UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer unofficially kicking off over Memorial Day weekend, many Americans are using the upcoming weekends to open their cabins and vacation homes. The Libman Company, a 128-year-old U.S. manufacturer of household and high-power cleaning products, knows that this entails much more than just opening the curtains and taking the sheets off the furniture.
Libman offers some tips and a variety of cleaning products that can clear away the cobwebs and dust and get your home away from home sparkling clean and ready for summer fun:
1) Air it out
Opening windows is the first step to help filter out the stale and stagnant air that’s been trapped in the off season. Using an air purifier can also help purify the air by reducing dust, allergens, smoke, and other air pollutants. If the cottage has an air conditioning system, change the filter before starting it.
2) Easily clean walls and ceiling fans
No need to get on a ladder to clean dust and cobwebs from walls and ceiling fans. Simply use the Libman 18” Flexible Microfiber Duster to clean walls without scratching. The unit features a 7' extension pole, and the cleaning pads are machine washable and reusable.
3) Wipe down the fridge and other surfaces
Be sure to give the refrigerator a thorough cleaning inside and out before plugging it back in. Remove anything spoiled, and clean the shelves, drawers, and doors with a hot, soapy sponge or use a microfiber cloth, which is also ideal to clean counters, sinks and other surfaces.
4) Sweep before you mop
It’s likely the closed cottage has accumulated many dust bunnies, debris and even dead bugs. Before mopping, sweep up the debris using a broom that is cut at an angle to reach under cabinets and into tight corners. The Libman Extra Large Precision Angle® Broom with Dustpan includes a dust pan that attaches to the broom handle for convenience.
5) Get out the big guns to mop
Give the floor and deck a thorough cleaning with an all-in-one mopping system like the Libman Tornado Spin Mop System that is designed with a large microfiber, machine washable mop head that absorbs and removes more water so your floors dry quick. The heavy-duty bucket and spinning chamber work to remove water and dirt efficiently from the mop head.
6) Don’t forget the deck
Scrub the deck thoroughly and clean off outdoor patio furniture with a long-handled brush like the Libman No-Knees Floor Scrub that has a tough scrubber, attached to a quality Libman handle, allowing for floor scrubbing without hurting your knees. Pointed head to reach corners. Head pivots 180 degrees making reaching tough spots easy.
Libman products are sold in major retailers including WalMart, Target, Home Depot, Kroger and more. For more information or to find a retailer near you, visit www.libman.com or call (877) 818-3380.
Stacey L Vaselaney
SLV Public Relations, LLC
+1 216-905-0908
email us here