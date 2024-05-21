Innovative Consulting Group Appoints Peter Witonsky as Chief Revenue Officer
Proven Executive with Strong Record of Success to Lead Sales EffortsPANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Consulting Group, a healthcare IT consulting firm that delivers flexible solutions and next-level service, today announced the appointment of Peter Witonsky as its chief revenue officer.
“Peter Witonsky is an exceptionally strong leader with solid experience scaling businesses,” says Dave Dyell, managing partner of Innovative. “No doubt, he will contribute to our growth while providing greater value to our clients in the form of new services. Peter and I have worked together extensively in the past, and I am confident Peter understands how important it is for us to create and maintain client relationships that bring value to every interaction.”
“This addition of driven, proven sales leadership aligns with our accelerated growth strategy for Innovative,” adds Tom Flynn, managing partner of SV Health Investors, a private healthcare investment firm with offices in Boston and London, which led the recapitalization of Innovative last year.
Witonsky’s substantial experience includes leadership positions at Asynchrony, Jellyfish Health, and iSirona. Peter has led and grown sales teams, raised capital, created a Best in KLAS Client Service team, and been instrumental in M&A.
“I am excited to join the Innovative team and contribute to the company’s continued growth and success,” Witonsky says. “Innovative has a long track record of delivering valued solutions to healthcare facilities. Now we’re poised to grow our portfolio of product offerings to offer even more value.”
In his new role, Witonsky will oversee both organic and inorganic growth for Innovative.
About Innovative Consulting Group
Having served more than 400 health systems to date, Innovative’s services include consulting, project management, managed services, and education solutions that help healthcare systems get the most from their IT investments.
About SV Health Investors
SV Health Investors (“SVHI”) is a private investment firm dedicated to investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector. Founded in 1993 with offices in Boston and London, SVHI manages over $2.5 billion across multiple investment strategies. SVHI’s dedicated healthcare growth strategy seeks to partner with experienced management teams to accelerate the success of innovative healthcare companies across tech-enabled healthcare services, medical devices, and HCIT. SVHI combines decades of healthcare transaction and operating experience to drive long-term value creation and realize the triple aim of healthcare – higher quality care, accessible to more patients, at a lower cost. For more information: www.svhealthinvestors.com
