SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Perion Network Ltd. – PERI

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Perion Network Ltd. (“Perion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PERI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether Perion and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 17, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Perion securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 8, 2024, Perion issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and updated full year 2024 guidance, revealing that “[i]n the first quarter of 2024, Perion experienced a decline in search advertising activity, attributable to changes in advertising pricing and mechanisms implemented by Microsoft Bing in its Search Distribution marketplace.” Perion further revealed that “[t]hese adjustments led to a reduction in Revenue Per Thousand Impressions (RPM) for both Perion and other Microsoft Bing distribution partners” and “contributed to decreased search volume.” The Company also revealed that for the full 2024 year, it now expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $610 million, down from the prior guidance range of $860 to $880 million the Company gave on February 7, 2024.

On this news, Perion’s stock price fell $8.61 per share, or approximately 40%, to close at $12.50 per share on April 8, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.