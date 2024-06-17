Etherio's Creative Spark: 7 Awards at GDUSA, Hermes and Viddy Celebrations
Etherio celebrates its Creative Services team's achievements with 7 awards from GDUSA, Hermes, and Viddy, recognizing excellence in event design and marketing.
These awards are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion our team brings to every project. We're honored to be recognized among such esteemed peers in the industry.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etherio, a leader in customer-centric association management and strategic meeting management, proudly recognizes the outstanding achievements of its Creative Services team. This talented team has won seven awards this month, including two GDUSA Digital Design Awards, four Hermes Creative Awards, and a Viddy Award, showcasing its dedication to excellence in event design.
Award Highlights
GDUSA Digital Design Awards (2)
Email Design: Recognized for innovative email marketing design.
Website Design: Celebrated for impactful and user-friendly web design.
Hermes Creative Awards (4)
Platinum - Website Design: Awarded for creating engaging and visually appealing website designs.
Gold - Incentives Brochure Design: Recognized for outstanding design in creating compelling brochures.
Gold - Logo Design – Celebrated for innovative and memorable logo creation.
Honorable Mention - Corporate Video: Highlighted for exceptional creativity and execution in corporate video production.
Viddy Awards (1)
Gold - Corporate Video: Honored for excellence in producing a captivating corporate video for Etherio.
Etherio CEO Eric Altschul expressed his pride in the team's achievements, stating, "These awards are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion our team brings to every project. We're honored to be recognized among such esteemed peers in the industry."
Jena Dunham, VP of Marketing and Creative Services at Etherio added, "Our indelible team continually pushes the boundaries of event design and campaign marketing. These accolades highlight their unwavering commitment to excellence, thoughtfulness, and innovation. We're thrilled to see their efforts celebrated so profoundly."
About GDUSA
Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) has been a source of news and information for graphic designers and the broader creative community for 60 years. In addition to the print magazine, the brand encompasses the national website, a monthly e-newsletter, a digital edition of the magazine, and several national design competitions that culminate in showcases of the best in graphic and digital design.
About Hermes Creative Awards
Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. The awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. Entries range from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.
About Viddy Awards
The Viddy Awards, formerly known as the Videographer Awards, are among the most coveted awards in the video industry. Since 1994, thousands of production and communication professionals have entered their best and most creative work. The awards honor the best in various categories, including corporate videos, commercials, and online content, highlighting outstanding work in the video industry.
About Etherio
In 2022, Etherio united the established and award-winning brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and Global Meetings and Incentives (GMI) under single ownership. Today, Etherio continues to set the standard for customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive programs, logistics, and sourcing solutions. The commitment to excellence is evidenced by Etherio's inclusion on the esteemed CMI 25 list in 2023 for the seventeenth consecutive year, as well as the honor of receiving multiple creative design accolades from GDUSA for unparalleled event design. With roots in Atlanta and a presence in Florida and Colorado, Etherio's influence and dedication to excellence span globally.
