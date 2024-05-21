T3 Vodka Comes Home to Knoxville with Gold Medal at the TAG Global Spirits Awards 2024

T3 Vodka is a premium brand that just won Gold at the TAG Global Spirits Awards 2024 T3 Vodka was awarded the TAG Global Spirits Awards 2024 Gold Medal T3 Vodka Founder and Owner Mark Lester

T3 Vodka has continued to garner high praise from bartenders and vodka fans. The TAG Global Spirits 2024 Gold Medal affirms what we’re hearing from them.

This TAG Global Spirits 2024 Gold Medal affirms what we’re hearing. People love this vodka, and we do, too.” — Mark Lester, Founder and Owner, T3 Vodka

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, T3 “Ace in the Hole” Vodka has been awarded a medal at the prestigious TAG Global Spirits Awards. In 2023, the vodka won a Silver Medal, but this year, the vodka has come home with the 2024 Gold Medal. This year’s competition, the third annual, took place March 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spirits experts from four different continents awarded over 400 medals during the four-day competition.

The TAG Global Spirits Awards recognizes the world’s finest spirits and the talented distillers and blenders who create them. The competition is widely regarded as one of the most important events in the spirits industry, with entries from all corners of the globe.

T3 Vodka, a hand-crafted vodka from Knoxville, TN, won Gold in the vodka category for its exceptional quality and unique taste, achieved through a unique, 10-time filtering process.

This year, tasting notes from the judges highlighted some of the unique qualities of the brand: “Brilliant, crystal clear. The aromatics are very intense, offering aromas of lemon zest, spring flowers, and verbena with supporting notes of mineral and grains. The palate is in full agreement with the nose delivering a citrus-driven core with supporting flavors of dried herbs, orange peel, slate, and dried herbs. The finish is dry. Medium to full-bodied and favorably balanced with a silky texture.”

Judges added a footnote, saying, “T3 Vodka would make the ideal Chi Chi or Moscow Mule. It is built for cocktails.”

Mark Lester, T3 Vodka founder and owner, said, “We are grateful and excited about this award for the second year in a row, which acknowledges the hard work our team has continued to put in to make this one of the very best vodkas in the world.” He added, “T3 Vodka has continued to garner high praise from bartenders and vodka fans as we’ve widened our footprint of distribution across the country. This TAG Global Spirits 2024 Gold Medal affirms what we’re hearing. People love this vodka, and we do, too.”

T3 Vodka may be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the handle @T3Vodka. For more information, please visit www.t3vodka.com.