Canadian Religious and Cultural Council to Host Vice President of Ghana at Inaugural Event Sunday May 26th
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze of the African Union to Speak
The vision of the CRCC is to foster a diverse and inclusive Canadian society where religious and cultural diversity is celebrated, respected, and embraced.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Dr. Martin Kofi Danso of The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) in conjunction with Miracle Arena for All Nations will host Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, and Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze, the African Union Ambassador to the United States of America, among other dignitaries representing numerous Canadian religious, cultural, and political organizations at an inaugural event to launch The Canadian Religious and Cultural Council on Sunday May 26, 2024.
— H.E. Amb. Dr. Martin Kofi Danso
The highlight of the event will be the launch of The Canadian Religious and Cultural Council (CRCC), a Canadian non-profit association dedicated to promoting harmony, understanding, and cooperation among diverse religious and cultural communities across Canada.
Ambassador Dr. Martin Kofi Danso, President of the CRCC, will be welcoming distinguished guests along with numerous other representatives from diverse religious, indigenous and cultural communities.
WHEN:
Sunday May 26, 2024
10:30am to 12:30pm EST
WHERE:
Miracle Arena for All Nations
10800 Weston Road, Woodbridge, Ontario
WHO:
Distinguished guests and speakers to include, among others:
• Hon. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana
• H.E. Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze, African Union Ambassador to the United States of America
• His Royal Highness King Nana Yaw Osam I
• H.E. Ambassador Dr. Martin Kofi Danso, United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador, IAWPA
• Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
• Hon. David Smith, MPP Scarborough Centre
• Hon. Michael Kerzner, MPP York Centre
About The Canadian Religious and Cultural Council
The Canadian Religious and Cultural Council is dedicated to nurturing inclusivity and honouring the vibrant mosaic of cultures and faiths that shape our country. Our network is a tapestry of diverse leaders, ranging from grassroots community organizers and respected religious leaders to esteemed public servants and influential leaders across Canada. CRCC is a Canadian registered non-profit association that strives to cultivate mutual respect, preserve heritage, and uphold the values of tolerance, empathy, and social cohesion through dialogue, advocacy, and collaboration. Membership in CRCC is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make an impact uniting diverse religious and cultural communities across Canada. For more information, visit CRCCouncil.ca.
Joanna Rajaratnam
Canadian Religious and Cultural Council
+1 416-859-4576
joanna@crccouncil.ca
