Singleton, McKnight Bill to Require Attorney General Review of Use of Force Policy Advances

TRENTON – Aiming to ensure law enforcement use of force policies are regularly updated, consider the sanctity of human life, and prioritize de-escalation, the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee advanced legislation to require the Attorney General to review the statewide use of force policy at least every two years.

“The regular review of our statewide use of force policy is essential, and will help ensure that proper policing is occurring all throughout New Jersey,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “Moreover, enshrining the prioritization of de-escalation and the use of only reasonable force into law will help ensure that the use of force policy remains consistently focused on these principles throughout future administrations.”

The bill, S-2348, would require the Attorney General to review the statewide use of force policy at least every two years, though if deemed necessary by the Attorney General it would be permitted to be reviewed in a shorter timeframe. The Attorney General would be required to consider the sanctity of human life, prioritize de-escalation prior to use of force, and promote the use of only reasonable, necessary, and proportional force.

“After the Attorney General’s takeover of the Paterson Police Department last year, discipline imposed upon city officers increased significantly. In Paterson and throughout many parts of the nation, reports of police brutality reduce the public’s confidence in those who are meant to serve and protect them, while giving the earnest, dedicated officers who represent the vast majority a bad name,” said Senator Angela McKnight (D-Hudson). “This bill will help ensure that statewide use of force policies are consistent with the principles that ought to guide policing, and in so doing help repair the public’s confidence in policing.”

The bill was advanced in a 3-1 vote.