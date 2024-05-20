Cheers To The 2024 Tax Preparation Volunteers

For more than 22 years, the BTHC has provided free tax preparation and filing services to low to moderate-income Boston residents. Nearly 200 volunteers dedicated their time during the 2024 tax season, to prepare and file taxes for close to 11,000 taxpayers, returning $17 million to the pockets of Boston residents. The program is funded by the IRS, Massachusetts Department of Revenue, as well as banks and community organizations.

Volunteers attend a free two-day weekend training to develop their tax and financial skills and become IRS Tax Certified. This certification allows them to serve at one of over 30 tax sites, across Boston’s neighborhoods. In addition, each volunteer commits to at least 4 hours a week from late January through mid-April 2024. The BTHC prioritizes fostering a good volunteer experience by meeting individual needs and providing ongoing guidance and supervision at each site.

Volunteers are the backbone of BTHC’s tax preparation service as they come out year after year to provide this critical service to Boston’s most vulnerable communities, a truly selfless act. Volunteers come from every corner of experience - from the tenured tax professional to the former client who wants to give back. Many have no prior financial background or experience. Thanks to the dedication of our volunteers, the BTHC can provide life-changing wealth-building services to the residents who need it most and protect them from predatory, for-profit financial services.

To conclude the tax season, the BTHC recognized its volunteers at an annual Volunteer Appreciation event. On May 8, 2024, over 70 people came to the Haven in Jamaica Plain to celebrate the volunteers with food and drinks, a robust speaking program, and lots of laughs. Cheers again to our volunteers for all that you do! Sign up here to be notified about upcoming tax volunteer opportunities.

Though the 2024 tax deadline has passed, the Boston Tax Help Coalition is still offering free in-person and virtual tax preparation services. Learn more about the program.