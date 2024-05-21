Clutch Solutions Announces Leadership Additions and Strategic Alignment on AI, Digital Transformation, and Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch Solutions, a Native American Minority Business Enterprise focused on IT infrastructure: Hardware and Storage, Networking, Endpoints, Data, Hybrid workloads, Software, SaaS Applications, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and AI, is pleased to announce significant leadership additions designed to propel the company into the next phase of technology transformation. Clutch has experienced year-over-year success by prioritizing customer, employee, and partner satisfaction while delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to a diverse set of clients across the US and Canada. The addition of a new President, CTO, and CFO is part of Clutch's strategy to enhance our capabilities and continue the trajectory of mindful growth. These leadership changes will support the company's mission to provide unparalleled technology solutions while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.
Furthermore, the recent launch of Pinacore, a leading Infrastructure Lifecycle Management Services firm, coupled with Clutch’s strategic focus on supporting our clients Digital Transformation journey underscore the company's commitment to staying ahead of technology trends and meeting the evolving needs of its clients. By consistently delivering innovative solutions and maintaining strong relationships with clients, the company has positioned itself as a leader in the IT industry.
"We are thrilled about the exciting times ahead as we continue to grow and innovate. Our customer and employee-first approach has been the cornerstone of our success, and with the new leadership team, we are well-positioned to expand our capabilities and ensure we remain at the forefront of technological advancements while maintaining our core values." – Garrette Backie, CEO of Clutch Solutions
The newly appointed President, Jasen Meece, brings extensive experience and a proven track record in driving organizational growth and modernization with leading technology firms. With a clear vision for the future, Jasen will lead Clutch in expanding its offerings and enhancing its market position. "I am thrilled to join such a successful and visionary organization. Clutch's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my values and goals. I look forward to working with our talented team in the ever-evolving technology landscape, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients." – Jasen Meece, President of Clutch Solutions
The current President, Scott Gossett, will transition to the role of President of Pinacore, a recently launched Infrastructure Lifecycle Management Services firm driving solutions in the US and Canada. Pinacore is dedicated to pioneering innovative business models within IT Infrastructure Lifecycle Management (Hardware Maintenance, Professional Services, Managed Services, and ITAD) and support Clutch Solutions to deliver accelerated growth and mutual success for both entities. From procuring to decommissioning, Pinacore’s end-to-end suite of services and products streamlines every aspect of IT infrastructure management, empowering teams to save time and resources, thereby enabling a seamless shift towards digital innovation and business growth. "The launch of Pinacore represents an exciting new chapter for both organizations. As the President of the new entity, I am eager to explore groundbreaking business models and opportunities that will complement and enhance not only our existing client base, but also opening up new markets at the same time." – Scott Gossett, President of Pinacore.
Additionally, the recent executive additions of the new CFO, Paul Nadeau, and CTO, Aaron Smith, further support Clutch's strategic path. These appointments of seasoned technology executives with a track record of success, underscore the company's commitment to mindful growth and technological leadership. "We are delighted to welcome Jasen, Paul, and Aaron to our executive leadership team. Their expertise and vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. I also want to extend my gratitude to Scott for his ongoing leadership and dedication. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with Pinacore and look forward to achieving great things together." – Garrette, CEO of Clutch Solutions
Looking ahead, both Clutch and Pinacore are poised for a bright future. The strategic focus on AI, Digital Transformation, and Services will enable both organizations to drive innovation while delivering exceptional value to clients. The leadership changes announced today are a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and its vision for the future.
