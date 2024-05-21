Carahsoft and Recite Me Partner to Bring Web Accessibility Solutions to the Public Sector
Accessibility and Training Software Newly Available to Government Agencies
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider ®, and Recite Me, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Recite Me's Master Government Aggregator®, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.
— Matthew Cox
“We are pleased to collaborate with Carahsoft to address the significant accessibility challenges Government agencies face today,” said Matthew Cox, U.S. Country Manager at Recite Me. “With Carahsoft’s expert marketing and sales capabilities, easy access to contract vehicles and extensive customer base, this partnership will increase the number of Public Sector teams who leverage our web accessibility solutions to become more inclusive of customers and employees.”
Recite Me offers a wide variety of innovative on-demand accessibility tools aimed at ensuring websites are inclusive and accessible for a diverse range of users. Its solutions include a cloud-based assistive toolbar that allows website visitors to customize content in a way that is most easily consumable for them. Recite Me’s portfolio also showcases an accessibility checker and a statement generator.
The accessibility checker in Recite Me’s portfolio allows Government agencies to verify that their websites comply with accessibility standards such as The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). The statement generator tool creates a concise declaration outlining an organization’s commitment to ensuring equal access and usability for all users, regardless of disabilities. The three solutions in Recite Me’s offerings allow Government officials to easily provide their employees and customers with accessible web content to anyone who may need it and to endorse web accessibility tools.
“Carahsoft is thrilled to partner with Recite Me, a customer-centric organization that strives to ensure equal opportunity for all,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft.
“Keeping up with website accessibility laws and best practices can be a significant challenge for Government agencies, but failing to prioritize it in the current digital era may lead to exclusion of the very individuals whom agencies aim to support. Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to seeing this collaboration propel inclusivity and diversity in the Public Sector.”
Recite Me’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or reciteme@carahsoft.com or visit Recite Me for Government.
About Recite Me
Recite Me is a leading global provider of cloud-based web accessibility software. Recite Me’s innovative suite of on-demand accessibility tools make websites accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities, learning difficulties, or language barriers. Recite Me's technology is used by thousands of organizations worldwide to create an inclusive digital experience. For more information, visit www.reciteme.com/us.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Greg Matranga
Recite Me
