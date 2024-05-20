Celebrate 20 Years of Sacred Fire: A Weekend of Connection and Wisdom
Marking its 20th anniversary of authentic human connection through nature, Sacred Fire hosts a grand celebration at the Blue Deer Center from July 4-7, 2024.MARGARETVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacred Fire marks its 20th anniversary with a grand celebration at the Blue Deer Center from July 4-7, 2024. This milestone event honors two decades of growth, transformation, and community through the power of fire, which remains at the heart of this global community.
Founded in 2004, Sacred Fire has nurtured the spirit of connection through over 50 initiated Firekeepers and monthly ceremonies that bring over 3,000 people together across seven countries. The organization's Lifeways Programs continue to guide individuals and communities toward a harmonious life aligned with nature and human cycles.
The reunion weekend will bring together Firekeepers from across the globe, and is open to anyone who would like to experience the warmth of this community. The event will feature a ceremony with Grandfather Fire, a central figure in many traditions and a source of profound wisdom and insight whose teachings have informed the tenets of the organization. Attendees will benefit from his stories and guidance, making this a unique opportunity for those seeking clarity and connection.
Event Highlights:
- Dates: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Blue Deer Center, Margaretville, NY
- Features: Audience with Grandfather Fire, community fires and activities, and full lodging and meal options.
- Pricing: Options range from $525 for commuters to $695 for full indoor lodging. Early bird discounts available until May 23, 2024.
Sacred Fire invites community members old and new to join this celebration of legacy and fellowship in the scenic heart of New York’s natural beauty at the Blue Deer Center. For registration and more details, visit Sacred Fire’s event page.
About Sacred Fire:
Sacred Fire transforms lives through the elemental power of fire, offering community-based fire ceremonies, wisdom teachings, and life-cycle living programs. The organization is committed to fostering a world where people live in balance with themselves, each other, and the natural world.
About the Blue Deer Center:
The Blue Deer Center is a sanctuary nestled in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, dedicated to providing a space for the teachings and practices that promote individual healing and foster community. The Center supports traditional wisdom cultures in bringing their visions of healing to the world through various programs and retreats. It serves as a vibrant venue for Sacred Fire events and other community-based activities that connect people with nature and ancestral wisdom.
