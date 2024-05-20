Supporting Our Seniors: Collett Hosts 300+ at Senior Expo

Submit Release
Montgomeryville, Pa. − May 20, 2024 − On Friday, May 17, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) hosted her spring Senior Expo at the Montgomery Township Community and Recreation Center.

“As a nurse and the Democratic Chair of the Senate Aging & Youth Committee, I know how vital it is that older Pennsylvanians have access to the services they need to live and age with dignity,” Senator Collett said. “I was thrilled to see so many community members join us at our Senior Expo and connect to a wide range of resources – everything from the local library to major health systems, transit, charitable organizations, and beyond.”

During the Expo, more than 300 attendees explored 55+ vendors — including local nonprofits, other local legislative offices, insurance groups, county and state organizations, and more — offering a diverse set of tools and services.

Attendees enjoyed refreshments donated by the 7-eleven at 791 Horsham Road in North Wales and the Wawa Community Giving Program, and received free COVID-19, RSV, and Shingles vaccinations from Eric’s RX Shoppe.

Collett added: “I’m grateful to our excellent vendors and generous hosts at the Montgomery Township Community and Recreation Center for ensuring our aging population can thrive.”

