Manchin Leads Bipartisan Effort To Streamline Access To Prescription Drugs

May 20, 2024

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) led his bipartisan colleagues in introducing the Electronic Prior Authorization for Prescription Drugs Act. The bill would streamline access to prescription drugs that require a health plan’s approval, known as prior authorization. The current process has unnecessary administrative hurdles that cause delays in care for physicians and other clinicians to get patients their essential prescriptions.

“I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan Electronic Prior Authorization for Prescription Drugs Act to modernize our healthcare insurance systems in West Virginia and across the country,” said Senator Manchin. “The current process for patients to obtain prior authorization limits physicians’ ability to provide their patients with timely care and the prescription medications they rely on, especially in rural communities. I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense legislation that will make our health system work better for both providers and patients.”

In addition to Senator Manchin, the legislation is cosponsored by Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).