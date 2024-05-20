Governor Shapiro Launches New State Tourism Brand: Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway to Encourage Tens of Millions Within a Few Hours Drive to Visit Pennsylvania

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor’s economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA – and the new brand builds on Governor Shapiro’s proposed $18 million tourism and business marketing investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

After unveiling the new brand, Governor Shapiro and the First Family will embark on their own Great American Getaway – a statewide, week-long RV tour across 14 counties to visit small businesses, promote Pennsylvania destinations, and showcase all our Commonwealth has to offer as a premier getaway destination.

Moosic, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined statewide tourism leaders at PNC Field to unveil Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand and summer travel marketing campaign to encourage more people to travel across and visit the Commonwealth – Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway.

Pennsylvania is a premier weekend getaway destination within close driving proximity to major hubs along the East Coast, including New York City, Baltimore, and Washington DC. Pennsylvania’s main streets and small towns, world class restaurants and bars, renowned historical sites, thrilling outdoor recreation, and top tier events and sports can be experienced in a single weekend by nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of thousands of getaways and experiences.

“Here in Pennsylvania, we have it all – from top tier sports and events, award-winning restaurants, incredible hikes and state parks, and the most important historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history. More people deserve the chance to come here and experience the magic of Pennsylvania for themselves,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “72 million people live within a four-hour drive of Pennsylvania – and once you’re here, you’ll find there’s something for every member of the family. Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway, and my Administration is making tourism a top priority for the first time in more than a decade – it is a central part of our economic development strategy and my new budget calls for an $18 million increase for tourism and business marketing. This new brand and funding will help us grow small businesses, support our communities, and create opportunity for more Pennsylvanians.”

Following the announcement, Governor Shapiro and the First Family will kick off a week-long RV tour ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, embarking on their own Great American Getaway to promote the new brand and Pennsylvania’s tourism industry all across the Commonwealth. The Shapiro Family will highlight Pennsylvania’s world-class urban spaces, outdoor adventure experiences, charming small towns, diverse culinary experiences, unique events and festivals, historic hotels, and iconic historical attractions across 50 stops and 14 counties over the next six days.

Tourism is a key priority within the Governor’s economic development strategy. A new report unveiled by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $76.7 billion in economic impact, supported 486,871 jobs, contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022. Visitor spending – which supports jobs, income, and business sales – generated $9.6 billion in government revenues. Overnight visitor spending increased by $4.8 billion, with more than 66 million trips resulting in $28 billion in spending.

“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of incredible destinations. From our hospitality and entertainment sites to our state parks and outdoor recreation businesses, there are incredible tourism opportunities for travelers to pursue their passion, support good-paying jobs, and spend time with loved ones,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. “Now that the Second Lady and I have started a family, we can’t wait to show our daughter all that Pennsylvania has to offer and make new lifelong memories together on our own Great American Getaway.”

Tourism is one of the largest and most important industries in Pennsylvania, generating over $76 billion a year and supporting more than 486,000 jobs across the Commonwealth. The Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget includes an $18 million increase to boost Pennsylvania’s tourism industry and business marketing efforts across the Commonwealth.

“Tourism is a powerful engine that drives our state’s economy and benefits our communities, small businesses, and hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth every day,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Governor’s investment in one of our state’s most important industries and the launch of this new brand and marketing campaign will give a needed boost to tourism promotion and the industry ahead of the busy summer travel season and for years to come.”

The Governor launched the new tourism brand in Lackawanna County while at PNC Field, home of the New York Yankees’ Minor League Baseball affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders – highlighting Pennsylvania’s exciting sports culture and a region with some of the top outdoor recreation attractions in the Commonwealth.

“On behalf of the RailRiders, we are honored to host Governor Shapiro and all of you today to kickoff of a program that promotes travel & tourism across the Commonwealth,” said Katie Beekman, General Manager of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. “Support and promotion of our venue by both local and statewide visitors’ programs attract new faces to PNC field and offer us the opportunity to showcase a first-class facility that hosts not only minor league baseball, but community events, a roster of high school and collegiate games, as well as national touring artists and performers. Thanks to Governor Shapiro’s significant investment in Pennsylvania’s tourism industry, venues like ours continue will to thrive and create jobs within our local communities.”

To promote the new brand, VISIT PA launched a summer marketing campaign – titled “Your Great American Getaway Starts Here” – that runs late May through August in regional markets, including New York City, Washington DC, Cleveland, Toronto, and statewide across Pennsylvania. A layered media mix of high-impact outdoor, multiscreen video, and targeted digital media will create awareness and drive traffic to the rebranded visitPA.com, where new two- and three-day weekend road trip itineraries are available for every traveler.

The Great American Getaway campaign brand launched today with a new ad video narrated by Pennsylvania native and Broad City star Abbi Jacobson, who will be the voice of the campaign’s summer ads. The Great American Getaway branding materials can be found on the updated VisitPA.com website. Travelers will also interact with the new brand at sports games, concerts, festivals, and transit stations across Pennsylvania and New York throughout the summer.

From our hospitality and entertainment industries to our state parks, trails, and outdoor recreation businesses – tourism is a powerful economic engine, benefitting nearly every corner of our state and giving Pennsylvanians more opportunities to pursue their passion, support their families, and succeed.

“Pennsylvania’s tourism and hospitality industry is thrilled to see Governor Shapiro’s commitment to tourism, not just in word but in action. His proposed investment in this year’s fiscal year budget will be a game changer for the tourism industry and our members – the nearly 27,000 eating and drinking and 1,700 lodging establishments across Pennsylvania – along with tens of thousands of businesses that benefit from PA’s tourism activity,” said Joe Massaro, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. “We are all excited to welcome the Governor and his family into our communities and businesses as they travel across Pennsylvania on their epic road trip. There truly is no better endorsement than the Governor and his family traveling the state, sharing their experiences and their passion for all things Pennsylvania.”

“We are honored that Governor Shapiro chose NEPA to launch this new brand and summer advertising campaign. These initiatives, along with the investment in Pennsylvania’s tourism industry included in the Governor’s budget will drive visitors and economic growth for all regions of the state,” said Curt Camoni, Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau Executive Director. “We hope to welcome new travelers to Lackawanna County this summer as they enjoy their Great American Getaway.”

“Pennsylvania’s new branding is as diverse as our Commonwealth,” said Representative Donna Oberlander, Republican Chairman of the Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee. “I am pleased to see a campaign that embraces all of what Pennsylvania has to offer, from history to outdoor recreational opportunities to our vast network of thriving small businesses this campaign will offer something for everyone including in-state travelers who are discovering hidden new gems or out- of-state travelers who will get to see Pennsylvania’s uniqueness for the first time.”

Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy – the first of its kind in nearly two decades – prioritizes the tourism industry and adopts a new marketing strategy to showcase all that the Commonwealth has to offer. Led by DCED’s Tourism and Business Marketing offices, the new marketing strategy will showcase how the Commonwealth’s iconic attractions to hidden gems support the state’s economy and creates jobs for local businesses — all while improving residents’ quality of life.

