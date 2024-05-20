FMCSA Continues Nationwide Crackdown on Fraudulent Household Goods Movers and Brokers

Ahead of busy summer moving season, agency conducts enforcement sweep and provides consumer resources

WASHINGTON — Today, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced the launch of Operation Protect Your Move, the agency’s nationwide crackdown on scam interstate household goods (HHG) movers and brokers. This enforcement initiative will address complaints about HHG moving company and broker compliance with federal safety and consumer protection regulations and statutes.

“Americans deserve a fair deal when they move into a new home—and we’re cracking down on moving companies that hold people’s possessions hostage,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This initiative will build on last year’s progress holding scammers accountable and is another example of the measures the Biden administration is taking to better protect consumers.”

“We take our consumer protection role seriously and aim to help educate and protect those who may be moving their household goods from one state to another,” said FMCSA Acting Deputy Administrator Sue Lawless. “We are committed to this work, and we are putting forth even more resources to make a greater impact, including increasing the number of HHG investigators on staff and establishing additional partnerships with state attorneys general offices.”

FMCSA conducted a similar, moving company-focused operation in the spring of 2023 as well as three HHG broker-focused operations in Nevada, New York/New Jersey, and Florida later in the year. The 2023 operations resulted in the discovery of more than 1000 violations of FMCSA regulations and focused on addressing consumer complaints. The agency took enforcement actions, where appropriate, by issuing Letters of Probable Violation or by revoking moving companies’ FMCSA operating authority. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a civil penalty enforcement case resulting from the 2023 operation. That case is pending in federal court in California. And, where appropriate, FMCSA will continue to refer criminal violations to DOJ for prosecution. This year’s operation will target movers and brokers across the country with the highest numbers of consumer complaints.

Ahead of the busy summer moving season, FMCSA is also launching the agency’s Protect Your Move education campaign to raise consumer awareness of household goods moving scams as the moving season kicks into high gear.

FMCSA encourages consumers to research and plan before moving across state lines by using the agency’s free online resources, including:

If you have experienced moving fraud and wish to file a complaint against a moving company or broker, the FMCSA National Consumer Complaint Database remains available.

To learn more about FMCSA’s efforts to stop household goods moving fraud and find helpful resources, visit ProtectYourMove.gov.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) primary mission is to prevent crashes, fatalities, and injuries involving large trucks and buses. FMCSA develops safety and regulatory standards for commercial driver’s licenses; analyzes data and sponsors research; and conducts enforcement and education. FMCSA partners with nonprofit organizations, local and State governments, and other stakeholders to support innovative commercial driver training, safety inspections, and enhanced compliance and enforcement initiatives. In addition, FMCSA provides education on household goods consumer protection and conducts enforcement to protect consumers.