VetStem Cell Therapy Improves Quality of Life for Dog with Hip Arthritis

Teddy

Teddy, a Chow Chow/Husky mix, experienced an improved quality of life after being treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for hip osteoarthritis.

Remarkable recovery!! He runs, jumps, and plays with our other dogs and can get up from a down position easily.” — Teddy's Owner

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teddy is a Chow Chow/Husky mix that loves to play. Unfortunately, he developed severe arthritis in his right hip and was having horrible difficulty getting up from a down position. His veterinarian, Dr. Mitch Luce of Live Oak Veterinary Hospital, discussed potential treatment options with Teddy’s owners including hip replacement surgery and VetStem Cell Therapy. His owners elected to try VetStem Cell Therapy because they felt recovery would be faster and easier for Teddy’s aging body.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Luce collected a sample of fat tissue from Teddy’s abdomen in a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory where technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Two doses of Teddy’s stem cells were prepared and shipped to Dr. Luce for injection. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Teddy received an injection of his own stem cells into his arthritic hip as well as an intravenous injection.

According to Teddy’s owner, he is doing extremely well. Five months after the stem cell procedure, Teddy’s owner stated, “Remarkable recovery!! He runs, jumps, and plays with our other dogs and can get up from a down position easily. He does every once in a while have a slight limp issue but only after playing or running way too hard. And that is progressively getting better as well. So glad we chose VetStem Cell Therapy for him!” Check out a before and after video of Teddy here.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases in dogs and pain associated with osteoarthritis can greatly reduce a dog’s quality of life. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis. Additionally, a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the hip found that treatment with stem cells reduced pain and lameness (https://vetstem.com/pdfs/Double_Blinded_Canine_Study.pdf).

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

