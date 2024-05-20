Medical Malpractice Insurance Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market is expected to see a growth rate of 13.1% from 2023 to 2030.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest survey on Medical Malpractice Insurance Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Medical Malpractice Insurance to better demonstrate competitive environment. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasted till 2030. The outbreak of the latest scenario in Medical Malpractice Insurance market has made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in the value chain has made a serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States), The Doctors Company (United States), ProAssurance Corporation (United States), CNA Financial (United States), Medical Protective (United States), Beazley Group (United Kingdom), Hiscox Ltd. (Bermuda), Tokio Marine HCC (United States), Munich Re (Germany), Swiss Re (Switzerland), Liberty Mutual Insurance Group (United States), Allianz Group (Germany)
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Overview
Medical malpractice insurance is also called medical professional liability insurance. It is an errors and mission type of coverage. It protects the healthcare professionals and physicians for the claims alleging their negligent acts caused injury to patients. This insurance is essential for nurses, dentists, opticians, physical therapists, or anyone else who provides healthcare services. This malpractice coverage is given by both standard insurers like CNA and AIG and specialty insurers like NORCAL Mutual and MedPro. Moreover, it covers costs such as lawyer fees, settlement and arbitration costs, medical damages, and punitive damages.
Market Trends
Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Surgeries
Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled with Number of Surgeries Across the Globe
Increasing Cases of Medical Malpractice
Market Opportunities:
Rising Number of Surgeries for Accidental Injuries
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Segmentation
Market Analysis by Types: Occurrence-Based Policies, Claims-Based Policies
Market Analysis by Applications: Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Professionals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
Positive Physicians Insurance Company ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, and Preverity, Inc., the nation's preeminent analytics firm focused on improving risk prediction for medical malpractice insurance carriers and healthcare systems, announced a partnership on September 6, 2022, that will see Positive implement Preverity's Enterprise product to significantly improve its underwriting, pricing, and omissions.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, etc.
Thanks for reading Medical Malpractice Insurance research article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like LATAM, North America, MENA, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC or Country Specific reports such as Japan, United Kingdom, United States or China, etc
