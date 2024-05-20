Idaho First Bank Collaborates with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to Grant $10,000 to RootedHomes, Bend
EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho First Bank, renowned for its commitment to local economic development, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) to award a $10,000 grant to RootedHomes, Bend. This collaboration underscores both institutions' dedication to enhancing community welfare through significant contributions.
The grant will support RootedHomes in its mission to create sustainable and affordable housing solutions for the residents of Central Oregon. This initiative is part of the FHLB's Member Impact Fund, which aims to bolster the efforts of local banks like Idaho First Bank in addressing critical community needs.
Steve Ferber, SVP & Market Leader for Idaho First Bank in Bend, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Supporting RootedHomes aligns perfectly with Idaho First Bank’s mission of aiding organizations that positively impact the lives of people in Oregon and Idaho. Our commitment to 'People First, Community First' is more than a motto—it's the cornerstone of our philosophy."
About Idaho First Bank
Located at 1002 NW Bond Street, Bend, Idaho First Bank caters to the deposit and loan needs of small-to-mid-sized businesses and is a full-service state-chartered community bank. Established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho, IFB operates under the guiding principle of "People First, Community First." With additional branches across southwest Idaho and Bend, Oregon, Idaho First Bank is a proud member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Discover more about IFB and its services at www.idahofirstbank.com.
About Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines
As a member-owned cooperative, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines is committed to empowering communities across 13 states and three U.S. Pacific territories. Together with over 1,200 member institutions, FHLB Des Moines facilitates programs that promote affordable housing, economic development, and community enhancement. Operating as one of 11 regional banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System, it is owned by its members and operates without taxpayer funding. For more information about FHLB Des Moines, please visit www.fhlbdm.com.
Stacey Divine
Stacey Divine
Idaho First Bank
sdivine@idahofirstbank.com