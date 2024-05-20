For Immediate Release

May 20, 2024

Vermont State Historic Sites Opening May 24 for 2024 Season

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation announces the opening of the State Historic Sites for the 2024 season. Please join us for the opening weekend on Friday, May 24, at Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point, Hubbardton Battlefield, Mount Independence, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, President Chester A. Arthur State Historic Site, and the Senator Justin Morrill State Historic Site.

“The Vermont State Historic Sites present history where it happened and provide exciting experiences for everyone,” said Laura V. Trieschmann. “For the art and history enthusiasts we have a restored 19th-century Italian gilded frame owned by Senator Morrill, refreshed trail signs at our Revolutionary War fort, and several new history panels at the Coolidge presidential site. We invite you to discover Vermont’s rich heritage and how it impacted our national story.”

The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site has installed a new exhibit on the second floor of the Cilley General Store highlighting its use by President Calvin Coolidge as the “Summer White House” 100 years ago in 1924, and history panels for the 1890 school house and President Chester Arthur exhibits. Chimney Point will be debuting the Daughters of the American Revolution’s traveling exhibit, American Revolution Experience, for the month of August. You will see continued progress on preservation projects at the Bennington Battle Monument and Senator Justin Morrill State Historic Site. Hubbardton Battlefield and Mount Independence are offering numerous events for kids and families, patriots and loyalists, hiking enthusiasts, and more!

For more information on the Vermont State Historic Sites including hours of operation and the 2024 events schedule visit our website.

