African Development Bank Group and African Water Facility to co-host session on innovative financing for water and sanitation at World Water Forum in Bali

What: Seminar on Innovative Financing and Resource Mobilization for Climate-resilient Water and Sanitation Investments

Who: African Development Bank Group, African Water Facility, Republic of Namibia

When: Wednesday, 22 May 2024 | 10:20 AM – 11:50 AM Indonesia Central Time (GMT+8)

Where: 10th World Water Forum at Bali, Indonesia, BNDCC 2, Ground Floor, rooms Mengwi 7 – 8

The African Development Bank Group, African Water Facility and the Republic of Namibia will host a session at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia, focusing on ‘Innovative Financing and Resource Mobilization for Climate-resilient Water and Sanitation Investments’ in Africa.

The session will address the urgent need for increased investment and innovative financial solutions in the African water sector, providing a platform for dialogue on enhanced project preparation and coordination for water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) initiatives across Africa.

The discussions will also explore the roles and challenges faced by regional and international institutions in supporting WASH initiatives, building on the findings of the High-level Panel on Water Investments for Africa.

Amidst the pressing challenges of climate change and rapid urbanization, Africa faces a substantial infrastructure gap, estimated at $108 billion annually. Currently, $66 billion annually is required to address infrastructure backlogs to achieve universal access to clean water and sanitation – five times the current annual allocation of $13 billion.

Discussions will delve into the need for innovative financial mechanisms to bridge this financing gap, focusing on adequate project preparation, coordination, capacity development, and actionable frameworks to mobilize significant investment in water and sanitation infrastructure across the continent, particularly in rapidly urbanizing areas.

Namibia’s Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Carl-Hermann Schlettwein, who also serves as Chairperson of the Governing Council of the African Water Facility, is co-convener of the session, to be moderated by Mtchera Chirwa, Coordinator of the African Water Facility.

Key speakers include Abdelmonem Belati, Tunisia's Minister of Agriculture, who will share insights from Tunisia's Water 2050 strategy, and Nancy Eslick, USAID Global Water Coordinator, discussing the role of international donors in closing the financing gap.

Participants will gain valuable insights into the current financing landscape and collaborative strategies for achieving sustainable water and sanitation solutions in Africa, focusing on mobilizing additional funding and creating employment through the UN Economic Commission for Africa’s African Water Vision 2025 and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goal targets.