Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 20-24, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
May 20-24, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 20
10 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission
Location: Utah State Capitol, Room 445
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
5 p.m. Meet with Ari Emmanuel
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, May 21
8:30 a.m. Meet with Rich Christiansen
Location: Kearns Mansion
9 a.m. Meet with Steve Waldrip, senior advisor for housing and strategy innovation
Location: Governor’s Office
9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with Fraser Bullock, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
5 p.m. Speak at Six County Association of Governments Regional Growth Summit
Location: Sevier Valley Center, 800 W. 200 South, Richfield
Wednesday, May 22
9 a.m. Utah National Guard Counterdrug Program briefing
Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base
1:30 p.m. Meet with Crossroads of the World Summit leaders
Location: Kearns Mansion
2:15 p.m. Meet with NGA team
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, May 23
8:50 a.m. Speak at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
Friday, May 24
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
May 20-24, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 20
9:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
10:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, May 21
9:00 a.m. Speak at Department of Environmental Quality Executive Leadership Retreat
Location: Seagull Room, Senate Building
9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Meet with Lt. Jalaine Hawkes
Location: Oasis Cafe, SLC
Wednesday, May 22
8:00 a.m. Spanish Fork Police Department Visit
Location: Spanish Fork Police Department
8:30 a.m. Salem Police Department Visit
Location: Salem Police Department
10:15 a.m. Springville Police Department Visit
Location: Springville Police Department
Thursday, May 23
8:00 a.m. Speak at the 2024 South Valley Services Event
Location: West Jordan Library
4:00 p.m. Mapleton Police Department Visit
Location: Mapleton Police Department
Friday, May 24
No public meetings
###