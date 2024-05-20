Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 20-24, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

May 20-24, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, May 20 

10 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission 

Location: Utah State Capitol, Room 445

MEDIA ACCESS 

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

5 p.m. Meet with Ari Emmanuel 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Tuesday, May 21 

8:30 a.m. Meet with Rich Christiansen

Location: Kearns Mansion 

9 a.m. Meet with Steve Waldrip, senior advisor for housing and strategy innovation 

Location: Governor’s Office 

9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with Fraser Bullock, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games

Location: Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

5 p.m. Speak at Six County Association of Governments Regional Growth Summit

Location: Sevier Valley Center, 800 W. 200 South, Richfield

Wednesday, May 22 

9 a.m. Utah National Guard Counterdrug Program briefing

Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base 

1:30 p.m. Meet with Crossroads of the World Summit leaders  

Location: Kearns Mansion 

2:15 p.m. Meet with NGA team 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Thursday, May 23 

8:50 a.m. Speak at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, May 24

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

May 20-24, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, May 20 

9:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

10:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, May 21 

9:00 a.m. Speak at Department of Environmental Quality Executive Leadership Retreat

Location: Seagull Room, Senate Building

9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Meet with Lt. Jalaine Hawkes

Location: Oasis Cafe, SLC

Wednesday, May 22 

8:00 a.m. Spanish Fork Police Department Visit

Location: Spanish Fork Police Department

8:30 a.m. Salem Police Department Visit

Location: Salem Police Department

10:15 a.m. Springville Police Department Visit

Location: Springville Police Department

Thursday, May 23 

8:00 a.m. Speak at the 2024 South Valley Services Event

Location: West Jordan Library

4:00 p.m. Mapleton Police Department Visit

Location: Mapleton Police Department

Friday, May 24

No public meetings

###

