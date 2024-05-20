Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 20-24, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

May 20-24, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 20

10 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission

Location: Utah State Capitol, Room 445

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

5 p.m. Meet with Ari Emmanuel

Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, May 21

8:30 a.m. Meet with Rich Christiansen

Location: Kearns Mansion

9 a.m. Meet with Steve Waldrip, senior advisor for housing and strategy innovation

Location: Governor’s Office

9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with Fraser Bullock, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games

Location: Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

5 p.m. Speak at Six County Association of Governments Regional Growth Summit

Location: Sevier Valley Center, 800 W. 200 South, Richfield

Wednesday, May 22

9 a.m. Utah National Guard Counterdrug Program briefing

Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base

1:30 p.m. Meet with Crossroads of the World Summit leaders

Location: Kearns Mansion

2:15 p.m. Meet with NGA team

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, May 23

8:50 a.m. Speak at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit

Location: Grand America Hotel

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, May 24

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 20-24, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 20

9:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

10:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, May 21

9:00 a.m. Speak at Department of Environmental Quality Executive Leadership Retreat

Location: Seagull Room, Senate Building

9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Meet with Lt. Jalaine Hawkes

Location: Oasis Cafe, SLC

Wednesday, May 22

8:00 a.m. Spanish Fork Police Department Visit

Location: Spanish Fork Police Department

8:30 a.m. Salem Police Department Visit

Location: Salem Police Department

10:15 a.m. Springville Police Department Visit

Location: Springville Police Department

Thursday, May 23

8:00 a.m. Speak at the 2024 South Valley Services Event

Location: West Jordan Library

4:00 p.m. Mapleton Police Department Visit

Location: Mapleton Police Department

Friday, May 24

No public meetings

###