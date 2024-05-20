Norton Rose Fulbright enhances employment and labor practice with Washington, DC partner Greg Ossi

Washington, DC, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that ERISA litigator and labor lawyer Gregory Ossi joined the firm in the Washington, DC office as a partner.

Greg resolves labor law issues and ERISA-related litigation matters for clients in the energy production, mining, government contracting, hospitality, manufacturing and construction industries. He counsels employers on a broad range of labor and employee benefits matters such as collective bargaining, mergers and acquisitions, union organizing and retiree healthcare with an emphasis on multiemployer pension withdrawal liability. He also has extensive experience negotiating retirement and healthcare plans under collective bargaining agreements.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Greg is a highly regarded lawyer with experience that really complements our employment and labor team, and I am pleased to welcome him to Norton Rose Fulbright. His addition underscores our focus on adding top-tier practitioners in key practice areas, especially on the East Coast.”

Greg also litigates disputes regarding pensions, health benefits, unfair labor practice charges and labor issues arising from collectively bargained agreements. He has litigated labor and ERISA cases in federal courts in the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Texas, Kentucky and Virginia. Additionally, his practice includes the representation of companies addressing collectively bargained obligations, pension liabilities and retiree health benefits under sections 1113 and 1114 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Shauna Clark, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Employment and Labor, commented:

“ERISA litigation is booming, and Greg has a valuable skillset in this area that our clients will appreciate. His extensive experience in traditional labor law also makes him an excellent fit for our employment and labor practice.”

Greg, who was named a 2024 leading corporate employment lawyer by Lawdragon, said:

“I have long admired Norton Rose Fulbright’s outstanding global reach and collaborative culture. This move will benefit the clients I serve in the energy sector and beyond.”

Licensed in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, Greg received his law degree magna cum laude from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, his master’s degree from the University of Virginia and his bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University. He joins the firm from Faegre Drinker.

Attachment

Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com