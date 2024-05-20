Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam

Mon. 20 of May of 2024, 13:38h

Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste held a bilateral meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam during his first state visit to Timor-Leste since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 20 May 2002.

This state visit marks the 22nd anniversary of Timor-Leste – Brunei Darussalam diplomatic relations and is an occasion to solidify and promote the excellent and longstanding relations between Timor-Leste and Brunei Darussalam. The overall purpose of the visit is to further strengthen and elevate bilateral relations and cooperation.

During the meeting both leaders had productive exchanges on various matters ranging from bilateral to regional and international issues of mutual concern. The leaders also agreed, among other things, to explore cooperation in the areas of higher education and science, health, petroleum and mineral resources as well as economic development and investment.

At the end of the meeting, both leaders witnessed the signing of the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic and Official or Service Passports. With the signing of this agreement, Timor-Leste strengthens further its bilateral relations with Brunei Darussalam as well as meets the visa exemption requirements for accession to ASEAN.

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister II, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and senior officials.