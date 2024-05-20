DEADLINE ALERT for EVLV, BLUE, and LUNA: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. f/k/a NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EVLV)

Class Period: June 28, 2021 – March 13, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 24, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Evolv materially overstated the efficacy of its products; (2) the lack of effectiveness of Evolv’s products with regard to detecting knives and guns led to an increased risk of undetected weapons entering locations such as schools; (3) Evolv deceived the general public, its customers, and its investors regarding the effectiveness of its products; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Evolv shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE)

Class Period: April 24, 2023 – December 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that: (1) they could obtain FDA approval for lovo-cel without any black box warnings for haematological malignancies; (2) they would be granted a priority review voucher by the FDA and in turn sell it in order to strengthen their financial position for the lovo-cel launch; (3) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Lyfgenia’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a bluebird shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA)

Class Period: May 16, 2022 – April 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Luna financial statements from August 10, 2023 to the present included false figures as a result of improper revenue recognition; (2) as a result, Luna would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from August 10, 2023 to November 14, 2023; (3) Luna lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Luna shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com