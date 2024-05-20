YEAs in Azerbaijan organise workshop on EU opportunities for creative industry – Register by 23 May!

Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Azerbaijan are organising an in-person info-session on EU-funded opportunities for creative industries, aimed at supporting artists, designers, and cultural professionals.

The event will take place on 26 May, at Design Cafėm in Baku, from 17.30 to 19.30.

To register, please fill in this online form by 23 May, 23.59.

The workshop will focus on EU-funded opportunities within the creative industries, such as CEC Artslink, the Creative Europe programme, Erasmus + programmes for writers, photographers, and artists, the Erasmus Intern Programme, TransArtists and many more.

The event will feature presentations on funding opportunities for artists, designers and cultural professionals, including detailed guidance on the application process, eligibility criteria and preparation. Information materials and step-by-step guides on how to access these EU funds will also be distributed.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

Find out more

Event page on Facebook