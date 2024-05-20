Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,614 in the last 365 days.

YEAs in Azerbaijan organise workshop on EU opportunities for creative industry – Register by 23 May!

Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Azerbaijan are organising an in-person info-session on EU-funded opportunities for creative industries, aimed at supporting artists, designers, and cultural professionals. 

The event will take place on 26 May, at Design Cafėm in Baku, from 17.30 to 19.30.

To register, please fill in this online form by 23 May, 23.59.

The workshop will focus on EU-funded opportunities within the creative industries, such as CEC Artslink, the Creative Europe programme, Erasmus + programmes for writers, photographers, and artists, the Erasmus Intern Programme, TransArtists and many more. 

The event will feature presentations on funding opportunities for artists, designers and cultural professionals, including detailed guidance on the application process, eligibility criteria and preparation. Information materials and step-by-step guides on how to access these EU funds will also be distributed. 

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

Find out more

Event page on Facebook

You just read:

YEAs in Azerbaijan organise workshop on EU opportunities for creative industry – Register by 23 May!

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more