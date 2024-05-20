World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development: ‘This is what the European Union is all about’

Today, on the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, the European Union confirmed its commitment to the promotion and protection of cultural diversity at all levels, within the EU’s borders and beyond.

A statement released by EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Commissioners Iliana Ivanova (Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth) and Jutta Urpilainen (International Partnerships), said the promotion and respect of cultural diversity and access to culture are “fundamental pillars for the development of open, cohesive and prosperous societies”.

“Cultural diversity enriches our societies and contributes to building trust and long-lasting relationships with our neighbours and partners. This is what the European Union is all about,” the statement said.

They added that the EU would continue supporting cultural diversity and the protection of cultural heritage, especially serving as “a beacon of hope, reconciliation, reconstruction, and recovery in conflict zones”, adding: “We demonstrated this through our continuous support to Ukrainian cultural and creative sectors since the start of the Russian war of aggression.”

