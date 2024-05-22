Author Michael D. Malone Releases Heartwarming Tale Inspired by Childhood and Family Bonds
"Mousetree The Beginning, Book One" Celebrates Empathy, Resilience, and the Power of StorytellingUNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael D. Malone, a storyteller deeply influenced by his childhood, family, and love for animals, proudly announces the release of his book, Mousetree the Beginning, Book One. This touching and imaginative work has garnered several accolades, including being named a finalist in the American Writing Awards (Fiction-Inspirational), Readers’ Choice Book Award (Best Children’s Book 8-12), and Children’s Book International (Parenting and Family).
Mousetree The Beginning, Book One is a testament to Malone's rich life experiences and his profound connection with family, especially his daughter, who inspired the story. The book introduces readers to the enchanting world of Mousetree, where two sisters, Mirelda and Mindy, embark on a captivating journey that teaches them about the complexities of life, kindness, and resilience.
The idea for Mousetree was born from a moment of empathy shared between Malone and his daughter. This moment blossomed into a rich narrative filled with intricate characters and life lessons, reflecting the author's own growth and experiences.
Malone’s journey to becoming an author is as compelling as his book. As a child, he was a loner who found solace in the company of animals. Despite a tumultuous and sometimes frightening home life, he forged a strong bond with his sister, protected her from the harsh realities of their childhood, and found comfort in storytelling.
His professional journey took him from working with National Screen Service and Paramount Pictures to serving in the US Navy as a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive. Eventually, seeking a more meaningful career, Malone became a registered nurse specializing in critical care. His experiences in the ICU reinforced his deep empathy and compassion, qualities that shine through in his writing.
Daisy, Malone’s grandmother, played a pivotal role in his life, teaching him the importance of love, respect, and gratitude. These values are woven into the fabric of Mousetree, with characters inspired by Malone's family and friends. The book is a heartfelt tribute to these relationships and the life lessons they imparted.
Upcoming Sequel and Continued Journey
Following the success of Mousetree The Beginning, Book One, Malone is excited to announce that the sequel, Mousetree Fire and Water, Book Two, is currently in the editing stage and will be available soon. This continuation promises to resolve the conflicts introduced in the first book, offering readers a satisfying conclusion to the series.
Accolades and Acknowledgements
Mousetree The Beginning, Book One has been recognized for its inspirational and educational value, receiving several awards and nominations. Malone extends his gratitude to his readers for their support and encouragement, and he invites new readers to join Mirelda and Mindy on their adventures.
About the Author
Michael D. Malone resides in Granbury, Texas, with his wife and daughter, atop a wooded hill overlooking the Brazos River and Lake Granbury. Surrounded by wildlife and nature, he enjoys a quiet, fulfilling life filled with music, gardening, and creative pursuits. His passion for storytelling and teaching continues to inspire those around him.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+ +1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Michael D. Malone's Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!