Electrifying Audiences Worldwide, Blues-Rock Phenom Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces "The Heavy Soul'' Fall 2024 Tour
Tickets available this Friday, May 24th at 10 am local timeNASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following her much-acclaimed U.S. spring tour, the #1 Billboard Blues artist Joanne Shaw Taylor is excited to announce "The Heavy Soul" U.S. Tour this fall. Hitting cities from coast-to-coast, the tour promises an electrifying experience, featuring a rich selection of songs from Joanne’s upcoming studio album Heavy Soul, out June 7th via Journeyman Records, alongside fan favorites from her impressive career. Kicking off on Wednesday, October 23rd at The Palladium in Carmel, IN, and continuing through November, fans across the country will have the opportunity to witness her spellbinding performances live.
A special Fan Pre-Sale for “The Heavy Soul" Tour will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22nd at 10 am local time. The official Public On-Sale will begin this Friday, May 24th at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour-2/
Discovered by Dave Stewart at the age of 16, Joanne has continuously dazzled the music world with her extraordinary talent. With a career bolstered by accolades from legends such as Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, Taylor's upcoming album Heavy Soul is set to be another significant milestone. The album features a blend of contemporary soul-pop and traditional blues, marking a vibrant evolution in her sound. Produced by the esteemed Kevin Shirley, the album is a testament to Taylor’s enduring artistry and her deep connection to blues music. WATCH the official music video for her latest single “Change Of Heart.”
Heavy Soul emerges from Joanne's creative vision of bridging the gap between her previous album Nobody's Fool and her blues origins. The album promises a fusion of contemporary soul-pop with traditional blues roots. The album features an array of accomplished musicians, including Anton Fig, Alison Presswood, and Rob McNelley blending their unique talents to create an unforgettable musical experience. Reflecting on the creation of Heavy Soul, Joanne shares, "For me, it was about connecting the dots from 'Nobody's Fool' back into the blues... It's a mix of contemporary soul-pop and roots music.”
Pre-order the new studio album Heavy Soul by Joanne Shaw Taylor HERE.
Joanne Shaw Taylor Dates Currently On Sale:
Saturday, June 15 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park
Saturday, June 29 - Poortugaal, NL - Muziek of Rhoon Festival
Saturday, July 6 - Jarvenpaa, FI - Puistoblues Festival
Friday, July 12 - Nescopeck, PA - Briggs Farm Blues Festival
Thursday, July 18 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall
Friday, July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*
Friday, August 2 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza
Saturday, August 10 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Blues Festival
Saturday, August 17 - Thornton, NH - White Mountain Boogie N’ Blues Festival
Saturday, September 14 - Morristown, NJ - Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival
*Opening for Joe Bonamassa
Joanne Shaw Taylor “The Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour:
Friday, August 16 - Northampton, MA - The Iron Horse
Wednesday, October 23 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium
Thursday, October 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
Friday, October 25 - Kansas City, MO - Folly Theater
Monday, October 28 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Tuesday, October 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center
Thursday, October 31 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre
Friday, November 1 - Spokane, WA - The Bing
Saturday, November 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center For The Arts
Monday, November 4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
Wednesday, November 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
Thursday, November 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
Friday, November 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa
Wednesday, November 13 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
Thursday, November 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
Sunday, November 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre OKC
Tuesday, November 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Wednesday, November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
Friday, November 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
Saturday, November 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
Sunday, November 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
ABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR
Joanne Shaw Taylor, discovered at 16 by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, quickly ascended as one of the world's leading rock guitarists. Championed by legends like Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and Joe Bonamassa, her powerful songwriting and distinct vocals first captivated audiences with her 2009 debut, White Sugar. Over the years, Joanne has released numerous acclaimed albums, including the UK Top 20 hit Reckless Heart and the #1 Billboard Blues Chart toppers The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live. Her most recent studio album, Nobody's Fool, launched under Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records in 2022, showcases collaborations with industry icons and highlights her continually evolving artistry. Currently, on tour, Joanne remains an influential force in blues rock, eagerly anticipating her next album release.
