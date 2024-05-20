Electoral Commission warns of impostor posing as CEO Sy Mamabolo

The Electoral Commission warns South Africans that an impostor is impersonating Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Mr Sy Mamabolo, on WhatsApp. The Commission first became aware of the impostor earlier today.

The Commission strongly condemns the impersonation of the CEO as this has the potential to damage the reputation of the institution and undermine its preparations for the imminent 2024 National and Provincial Elections (NPE).

The impostor is active on WhatsApp using two numbers, the first a WhatsApp business account bearing the profile image of the CEO, and when probed, another private account for someone named “Moloi (IEC IT SPECIALIST)” who claims to represent CEO Mamabolo. In at least one incident, he or she has conversed with the unsuspecting provincial leader of a political party purporting to arrange an unlawful conduct relating to the outcomes of the forthcoming elections.

The aim of the scam is ostensibly monetary gain for manipulating the outcomes of the 2024 NPE in favour of the relevant targeted recipient. The Commission wishes to reiterate that, given the inherent controls and safeguards in the electoral process, such an arrangement is patently impossible.

The Electoral Commission appeals to political candidates and members of the public to contact the Commission to verify any information should they be contacted by anyone claiming to be CEO Mamabolo, and, if need be, to report the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

It’s your democracy; own it!

Ensuring free and fair elections

For media queries, please contact:

Kate Bapela

Cell: 082 600 6386

For media interviews: E-mail requests to: spokesperson@elections.org.za

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IECSouthAfrica

Instagram: www.instagram.com/IECSouthAfrica

X (formerly Twitter): @IECSouthAfrica

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IECSouthAfrica

Website: www.elections.org.za

WhatsApp “Hi” to 0600 88 000

Call Centre: 0800 11 8000