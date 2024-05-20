Matz Injury Law Offers "22, Not 33" Promise to Clients for Fairer Contingency Fees
A Michigan law firm is making a difference to personal injury victims by providing a reduced contingency fee and putting more money back in victims’ pockets.
Matz Injury Law knows personal injury and auto accident injury cases can be a huge source of financial and emotional stress for individuals and their families. From the physical and emotional pain of severe injuries to the financial burden of attorney fees and case complexity, injury claims are often overwhelming and even daunting.
Matz Injury Law knows personal injury and auto accident injury cases can be a huge source of financial and emotional stress for individuals and their families. From the physical and emotional pain of severe injuries to the financial burden of attorney fees and case complexity, injury claims are often overwhelming and even daunting.
Many injury victims find attorney fees to be difficult to understand, so they are reluctant to secure legal representation. The contingency fee is the most common payment structure for personal injury firms, which typically charge a standard fee of 33 1/3% of the money they recover, meaning the client only gets 67% of their settlement.
This is where Matz Injury Law stands alone with its "22, Not 33" promise. By offering a reduced contingency fee of only 22%, the firm helps clients keep a larger percentage of their settlement. This is a major benefit for people already struggling financially because of their injuries.
The Matz Injury Law team has a rich history of providing legal services across Michigan, reaching nearly every county in both the upper and lower peninsulas. The firm offers a personal touch, meeting clients face-to-face, which underscores their commitment to supporting auto injury victims and securing the compensation they rightfully deserve.
"We understand the financial burden that personal injury cases can bring for our clients. That's why we have decided to offer a reduced contingency fee of 22%," says Jared Matz, co-founder and managing partner of Matz Injury Law. "We believe that our clients deserve to keep a larger portion of their settlement, and our "22, Not 33" promise reflects our commitment to providing fair and transparent legal services."
Matz Injury Law's "22, Not 33" promise puts clients' needs first. With this new approach to contingency fees, clients can rest assured that their team is going to bat to win a fair and just settlement with their best interests in mind. For more information about Matz Injury Law and their services, visit their website or call 866-22NOT33 (226-6833).
Matz Injury Law's 22not33 Explained