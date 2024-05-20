Audient Group LLC Welcomes New Partner Mark Houston, a Veteran in Financial Services Fraud-Risk Management
Audient Group LLC Welcomes New Partner Mark Houston, a Veteran in Financial Services Fraud-Risk Management
Today, Audient Group, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Mark Houston as its newest partner, bringing his extensive experience in fraud risk management and analytics within the financial services sector.
Mark Houston joins Audient Group after a distinguished career spanning over two decades, during which he held senior roles at leading financial institutions including Capital One and Bank of America. At Capital One, he was instrumental in enhancing strategic planning, quantitative analysis, and developing innovative solutions to combat fraud and protect customers. His tenure at Deloitte further solidified his expertise in analytical strategy, data management, and operational transformation across a variety of industries.
Linda Miller, CEO of Audient Group, commented, "Audient Group is committed to placing client success at the forefront of all we do, and we’re just getting started. Mark’s profound understanding of data analytics and fraud risk management will be invaluable as we expand our services in commercial fraud risk management. His leadership skills make him an ideal fit for our team as we continue to deliver exceptional value to our federal and commercial clients."
Mark Houston expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “It is a great time to join Audient Group. I admire the brand that Linda and the Audient Group team have created and everything the Company stands for. I am excited to build on that foundation to further scale the Company’s expertise to deliver increased value for clients across the public- and private-sectors.”
About Mark Houston
Championing activities to end human trafficking has earned Mark seats on the strategic advisory board of both The Network Group and The Knoble. Mark holds a Bachelor of Science Business Administration from The Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration from Wright State University. He is a Certified Fraud Examiner.
About Audient Group
Audient Group, LLC is a consulting firm that specializes in program integrity and antifraud solutions, helping our clients across the public- and private-sectors earn the trust of the people they serve every day. The Audient Group team offers a unique and unmatched combination of fraud and risk management expertise that spans the strategy, technology, investigations, governance, and policy domains, positioning Audient Group to advise our clients in a way that no one else can.
