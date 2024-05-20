Automotive Sensor Fusion Market Size, Share, Update, Trends, Analysis Report by 2031 | Mobileye, TE Connectivity,

Automotive Sensor Fusion Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive sensor fusion market size garnered $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $6.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global automotive sensor fusion market based on technology, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, the IMU segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global automotive sensor fusion market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Image Sensors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the Passenger Car segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global automotive sensor fusion market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the ICE segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding four-fifths of the global automotive sensor fusion market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the BEV segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global automotive sensor fusion market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Robert Bosch GmbH,

TE Connectivity,

Texas Instruments Inc.,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

NXP Semiconductors,

Infineon Technologies AG,

NVIDIA Corporation,

TDK Corporation,

Aptiv,

Elmos Semiconductor SE,

STMicroelectronics,

Mobileye.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global automotive sensor fusion market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the image sensors segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By propulsion type, the BEV segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

