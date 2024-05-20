DR. MELINDA CONNOR SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD
Dr. Melinda Connor honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Melinda Connor, Holistic Practitioner, has achieved a significant milestone in her career. She was recently bestowed with the prestigious title of Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This recognition is a testament to her outstanding leadership, unwavering dedication, and unparalleled commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Connor will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Melinda Connor as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."
Dr. Melinda, the research director at Akamai University, is a dynamic and results-driven leader. She founded Earth Songs Holistic Consulting in 1987 and is currently the executive director of The International Journal of Healing and Caring. Having successfully transitioned from a distinguished career in computer systems and services, including a notable tenure at IBM, where she received a prestigious award, she has embarked on a path of excellence in her current holistic healing roles. She received recognition from international "CEO Today Magazine" and the "California State Legislative Assembly." Dr. Connor's impressive achievements include being the first non-medical doctor in an integrative medicine postdoctoral fellowship. Her dissertation played a crucial role in shaping telemedicine standards for treating developmentally delayed children, as recognized by the State of California Far Northern Regional Center.
Dr. Melinda's areas of expertise include alternative medicine and healing, energy work, holistic health care and therapy, medical research, and complementary and integrated medicine issues.
Before embarking on her career path, Melinda earned three master's degrees, a PhD in clinical psychology from California Coast University, and an NIH T-32 postdoctoral fellowship in integrative medicine research from the University of Arizona. Professor Connor, the former chair of the board of directors for the National Alliance of Energy Practitioners, is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine in the UK.
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Connor has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Earlier this year, she was named IAOTP's Top Holistic Practitioner of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals. She will be considered to be featured on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will receive recognition for her selection as Top Holistic Practioner of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year at IAOTP's Annual Award Gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December.
In addition to her successful career, Dr. Connor was also a five-time international championship rider in her teens and 30s. She has also directed and choreographed over 22 ballets. When Melinda lived in Northern CA, she helped found Redding City Ballet, which still exists today, though under another name. She choreographed her first ballet at 17 and directed her first musical at 18.
Dr. Connor stands behind her personal motto of applying “unusual solutions for unusual situations.” Her approach to life is to stay motivated to find balance in a world without any, she says, and to take responsibility for her own actions. Dr. Connor advises that the world can improve if she and everyone are generous with their time and compassionate with their service.
Looking back, Dr. Melinda attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys professionally choreographing ballets, directing musical theater, singing, acting, and presenting concerts, sometimes appearing with her daughter. She also enjoys breeding and raising horses on her ranch in Arizona.
