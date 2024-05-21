CYBER RANGES next-gen capabilities for Cyber Command at Cyber Quest 2024

Cyber Quest is an annual event held at Fort Eisenhower, GA, by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army Futures Command Cyber Battle Laboratory.

Cyber Quest is an annual event held at Fort Eisenhower, GA, hosted by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army Futures Command Cyber Battle Laboratory. The event brings together soldiers from Army Cyber Command, Army Forces Command, Army Futures Command, and International Partners, to assess new technologies against documented Cyberspace, Electronic Warfare (EW), and Signal operational requirements.

Military planners use Cyber Quest results to analyze the current developments of capability in terms of doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, and facilities (DOTMLPF) as required to accomplish combat missions. Cyber Quest supports the experimentation of Multi-Domain Operation (MDO) concepts from the tactical user to echelons above brigade.

At Cyber Quest 2024, CYBER RANGES Corp. will demonstrate a state-of-the-art network emulation solution, tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern military operations.

The CYBER RANGES platform is designed to emulate and integrate a diverse range of Terrestrial and SATCOM Tactical networks, ensuring realistic replication of real-world network conditions.

Built on advanced cloud technology, CYBER RANGES offers capabilities that span from simulating government and commercial cloud services to in-depth bandwidth analysis across all OSI model layers. With a focus on integration, training, and adaptability, CYBER RANGES addresses the challenges of the Network Emulation Focus Area, providing the U.S. Army with a tool that is both versatile and future ready.

In particular, CYBER RANGES' Injector Engine is a component of advanced technology that allows to simulate and emulate real attacks inside CYBER RANGES scenarios, ranging from user traffic simulation to the simulation of the latest attack vectors, making each scenario very realistic.

The CYBER RANGES Network Emulation Suite is more than just a tool; it is a force multiplier. By providing military units with a realistic network emulation environment, CYBER RANGES ensures that they are better prepared for the challenges of the modern battlefield. Whether it is training exercises or live operations, CYBER RANGES ensures that users have the tools they need to be ready and succeed.

CYBER RANGES is a mature platform (TRL 8) ready to be utilized today from the schoolhouse to the edge and is a fielded platform.

CYBER RANGES is built on cloud technology (full stack) with full orchestration, automation, composer, and injection engine, enabling real-world customizable simulations and emulations providing an unparallel deep-dive, engaging experience to entry level operators to field-hardened senior practitioners.

Dr. Al Graziano, CEO for CYBER RANGES, commented: “CYBER RANGES is proud to have been selected for Cyber Quest 2024. We have a powerful well-tested technology and service platform, highly scalable and capable to adapt to and overcome the demanding challenges of current and future cyber combat missions. With CYBER RANGES Command Center we are also able to bring rugged, next-gen cyber-physical range experiences from the schoolhouse to the tactical edge.”

