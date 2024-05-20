The Game Has Changed - 3 Day Free Virtual Live Event w/ Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi
Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Announce: The Game Has Changed Live Event - "Get The 2024 Success Blueprint To Building The Life, Career & Business You Love."SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The game has changed & success plays by a new set of rules in 2024. And on June 13th, 14th & 15th Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi have decided to come together for an epic (and free) 3 day event to give people all around the world the new gameplan on how to navigate it.
Tony & Dean have been quoted as saying, “This event is here to highlight both good news but also bad news.”
The good news is that because so much has changed in the past 12 months there has never been a better time in history for people to take their life experience, their skills, their passions & what lives inside their mind and turn it into a new mission, a new career, a new side hustle or even a flourishing business.
Now more than ever people all around the world can live into their passion, love what they do, change lives and get paid along the way. The bad news; as Tony & Dean share, is that the game has changed so much that those that don’t attend the 3 day Game Has Changed Live Event and those not taking advantage of this unique time in history will be left behind faster than ever before.
Tony & Dean have been pioneers for the past 6 years in what is now being referred to as “The Knowledge Economy”.
And over the past 6 years they have shown tens of thousands of every day people from stay at home moms, to accountants, to yoga instructors, to life coaches, to fortune 500 CEO’s and everywhere in between the power of their life experiences, skills, passions and knowledge and helped them create their own personal definition of success through “monetizing their mind.”
They have seen that some people just want to change their circumstances, some people just want to impact other people’s lives, some people just want to live into their passion instead of a job and others want to truly make this a thriving business or add to their current business. They’ve seen it all, they shared.
And now, after 6 years of data, changes in technology, changes in inflation, changes in how people learn, they are back to reveal how the game has changed in a huge way and how if people out there reading this are ready for more impact, more purpose, a powerful mission, side hustle or an actual full time business then they truly need these 3 days as they will provide Tony & Dean’s exact game plan to the new rules of success.
The game has changed. The time is now. The stakes are real.
Tony & Dean can’t wait to share with the world the new game plan to success in 2024.
The dates are June 13th, 14th & 15th.
Tickets are limited.
