Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC

Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1735 at APIC 2024, June 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas

Super Brush Logo

Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1735 at APIC 2024, June 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas.

Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable and bristle-free and help reduce the potential for bacterial contamination in the healthcare environment”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales for Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1735 at APIC 2024, June 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas. The Annual Conference of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc, is the leading professional association for infection preventionists with more than 15,000 members, including nurses, physicians, public health professionals, epidemiologists, microbiologists, and medical technologists.

Super Brush LLC develops cleaning tools for reusable medical equipment, as well as for applying topical antiseptics and skin protectants.

“Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable and bristle-free and help reduce the potential for bacterial contamination in the healthcare environment” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales for Super Brush LLC. “Especially important to those working in infection prevention, Super Brush’s foam swabs are engineered with no adhesives so that they will not contaminate fluid being applied. Each swab is designed with durable, lint-free foam to ensure that no material will be left behind.”

Stop by and see us at APIC booth #1735 and tell us about your needs for infection control - or you can find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam cleaning swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com. To learn more and register for the APIC show, visit: https://2024apic.eventscribe.net/

About Super Brush:

Super Brush is the leading manufacturer of advanced technology foam swabs for infection prevention practices. Super Brush LLC has engineered foam swabs to help during pre-sterilization cleaning and Super Brush swabs can be found in protein detection kits for post-sterilization sampling and in cleanliness verification kits.

With over 60 years of foam swab development experience, Super Brush has the expertise to design a foam swab to meet specific requirements for infection prevention and control cleaning kit, package, or application. Super Brush LLC offers foam swabs as small as 1.7mm up to 2.5 meters, and with hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse foam mitts.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

