Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC

Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1735 at APIC 2024, June 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1735 at APIC 2024, June 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas. The Annual Conference of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc, is the leading professional association for infection preventionists with more than 15,000 members, including nurses, physicians, public health professionals, epidemiologists, microbiologists, and medical technologists.

Super Brush LLC develops cleaning tools for reusable medical equipment, as well as for applying topical antiseptics and skin protectants.

“Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable and bristle-free and help reduce the potential for bacterial contamination in the healthcare environment” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales for Super Brush LLC. “Especially important to those working in infection prevention, Super Brush’s foam swabs are engineered with no adhesives so that they will not contaminate fluid being applied. Each swab is designed with durable, lint-free foam to ensure that no material will be left behind.”

Stop by and see us at APIC booth #1735 and tell us about your needs for infection control - or you can find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam cleaning swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com. To learn more and register for the APIC show, visit: https://2024apic.eventscribe.net/

About Super Brush:

Super Brush is the leading manufacturer of advanced technology foam swabs for infection prevention practices. Super Brush LLC has engineered foam swabs to help during pre-sterilization cleaning and Super Brush swabs can be found in protein detection kits for post-sterilization sampling and in cleanliness verification kits.

With over 60 years of foam swab development experience, Super Brush has the expertise to design a foam swab to meet specific requirements for infection prevention and control cleaning kit, package, or application. Super Brush LLC offers foam swabs as small as 1.7mm up to 2.5 meters, and with hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse foam mitts.

