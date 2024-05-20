Wave of soccer fans look to travel to Americas’ Soccer Tournament
Airbnb tracked high interest from soccer fans from across the continent seeking to travel to 14 U.S. cities to attend the Americas’ largest soccer tournament.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest soccer tournament in the Americas is one month away, and fans from 16 participating countries are eagerly preparing to cheer on their national teams in-person at matches across 14 cities in the United States. The tournament will bring together the entire American continent, with some of the biggest soccer stars on the planet representing countries such as Argentina and Brazil. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, Airbnb listing views from guests in competing countries outside the United States spiked nearly 40 percent for match days when compared to interest from the previous year.
The following countries drove the largest year-over-year growth in listing views to the destinations hosting tournament games:
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Canada
Atlanta and Jersey City, where Argentina's national soccer team is scheduled to play, saw some of the highest year-over-year growth in listing views for match dates. The top four destinations with the biggest surge in Airbnb listing views for match dates are:
- Atlanta, GA area: 350% increase in listing views. Matches to be played between Argentina vs Canada and Panama vs USA.
- Fort Worth, TX area: +100% increase in listing views. Matches to be played between Peru vs Chile and USA vs Bolivia.
- Jersey City, NJ area: +70% increase in listing views. Matches to be played between Chile vs Argentina and Uruguay vs Bolivia.
- Las Vegas, NV area: +40% increase in listing views. Matches to be played between Ecuador vs Jamaica and Paraguay vs Brazil.
The final game
Miami will host the final match on July 14, and Airbnb listing views in the area have increased 10 percent compared to last year. Fortunately, there are plenty of unique listings around the Miami stadium area for soccer fans to enjoy while they support their teams.
The most wishlisted and affordable listings in hosting cities
For fans seeking travel options to support their teams, Airbnb has introduced a dedicated landing page to help them find available listings near the stadiums. Soccer fans can still find affordable options in popular cities like Atlanta, Fort Worth, and Jersey City.
With Airbnb catering to groups and families, sports travel can be a truly unforgettable experience for friends and family.
