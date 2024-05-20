Pubconcierge Announces New Point of Presence in Frankfurt’s FR5 IBX Data Centre and Deployment of Cutting-Edge Hardware
Pubconcierge, a global leader in IPv4 leasing solutions, is excited to announce the establishment of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Frankfurt
With the Fortigate 1800F and Juniper QFX5120, we are not only boosting our network's processing capabilities but also significantly enhancing our security posture and service agility.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Point of Presence (PoP) in the strategic FR5 IBX data centre located in Frankfurt, Germany, set to launch in the mid summer of 2024. This expansion is complemented by the deployment of the latest generation of telco hardware, including the Fortigate 1800F and Juniper QFX5120, which promises significant upgrades in network capabilities and service quality.
The new PoP in Frankfurt represents a pivotal step in Pubconcierge's strategy to enhance its global network infrastructure. Located in one of Europe’s foremost connectivity hubs, the FR5 IBX data centre is renowned for its robust service standards and strategic positioning that offers optimal interconnectivity with major telecommunications and data networks across the continent and beyond.
“Our new presence in Frankfurt is more than just an expansion of our physical footprint," said Sabina Uta, Sales Director of Pubconcierge. “It is a significant leap forward in our commitment to providing leading-edge solutions and superior service quality to our clients worldwide. This strategic location will serve as a vital node in our expanding global network, facilitating enhanced connectivity and performance.”
The Fortigate 1800F series is engineered to deliver ultra-high-speed security performance with advanced networking capabilities and better resource efficiency, which is crucial for handling large volumes of network traffic while maintaining robust security protocols.
Simultaneously, the Juniper QFX5120 switch is set to provide unparalleled network flexibility and scalability. This device is specifically designed to support diverse networking environments, ranging from advanced data center interconnects to robust campus networks, thereby facilitating smoother and more reliable data transmission.
“These hardware upgrades are a game-changer for our network operations,” stated Vlad Harmanescu, Proxy Department Manager. “With the Fortigate 1800F and Juniper QFX5120, we are not only boosting our network's processing capabilities but also significantly enhancing our security posture and service agility. This will translate into more reliable, secure, and faster services for all our customers.”
The decision to establish a new PoP and upgrade hardware comes at a time when the demand for high-quality, resilient telecommunications services is at an all-time high. Businesses globally are increasingly reliant on cloud-based solutions and robust digital communication channels — demands that require an infrastructure not only capable of high performance but also unmatched reliability and security.
In addition to enhancing service quality and network performance, the expansion into Frankfurt’s FR5 IBX data centre and the hardware deployment are expected to provide substantial economic benefits. “This expansion will enable Pubconcierge to better serve European markets and respond more effectively to the needs of our international clients. We anticipate not only growth in service demand but also an increase in customer satisfaction due to enhanced service delivery,” added Vlad Harmanescu.
