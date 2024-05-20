USA TODAY Readers Again Say Jellystone Park Locations Are Among The Best In The Nation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jellystone Park in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment has announced Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park locations in Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Texas finished among the top six RV parks in the nation in USA TODAY’s 10Best 2024 Readers’ Choice competition.



The Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park location in Pelahatchie, Mississippi was voted the number two park in the United States. The location offers a beautiful swimming pool, water slides, a multilevel splash pad, miniature golf and games ranging from laser tag to human foosball to Water Wars.

The Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park location in Mill Run, Pennsylvania was voted the number four park in the nation. It has multiple pools, a splashground with interactive water features, multiple water slides, snowless tubing, paintball, and laser tag.

The Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park location in Burleson, Texas was voted the number six park in the nation. This location features multiple pools, jumping pillows, archery tag, indoor glow mini golf, and has a 260-foot-long red and black pirate ship with cabins built into it.

All three Jellystone Park locations offer exceptional attractions, activities, and numerous interactions with the Yogi Bear characters as well as attractive RV sites and deluxe cabin and glamping accommodations, ranging from lakeside cabins and RV sites in Pelahatchie to Appalachian tree house cabins in Mill Run to furnished covered wagons, tipis and grain silos in Burleson.

“We are thrilled that USA TODAY readers consistently rank Jellystone Park campgrounds among the best in the nation. The fact that three Jellystone Park locations placed among the top six RV parks in the nation for the third year in a row underscores the extent to which families consider these venues to be top parks,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Southfield, Michigan-based Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada.

USA TODAY’s top-ranked Jellystone Park locations have each made major enhancements in recent years. The Pelahatchie location added an additional slide to its existing splash park as well as adding a Water Wars game, laser tag, gem mining, human foosball, and a jumping pad. The Mill Run location this year added a new miniature golf course, an RC track, and a new jump pillow. The Burleson location has been adding a variety of new RV sites and glamping accommodations including covered wagons, tipis, and furnished grain silos. The park already has a life-sized pirate ship full of cabins. Other new attractions slated to open at that location this year include a new indoor and a new outdoor swimming pool, which are both expected to open over Memorial Day weekend.



About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s24)

