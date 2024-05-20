Genesis and Inovotek Solutions Partner to Accelerate Technology Innovation in Financial Markets

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global and Inovotek Solutions, an IT consultant and Murex integration specialist, announced they are partnering to accelerate software innovation in the financial markets industry.



The firms will apply the power of the Genesis Application Platform and the expertise in Inovotek’s team of more than 60 consultants and developers to rapidly deliver new software and integration work for clients working to enhance their trading, treasury, risk, compliance and other financial industry technologies.

“Partnering with consultants like Inovotek is a key part of our strategy to make the Genesis platform the innovation engine in financial markets,” said Devry Ross, Head of Partnerships at Genesis Global. “Extending the capabilities of core systems, like Murex, is a major opportunity for buy- and sell-side firms taking their digitalization strategies to the next level. Combining our technology with Inovotek expertise helps us reduce time to market for our clients’ most innovative ideas.”

“The Genesis platform possesses a distinctive capability to meet not only the rigorous standards for data processing and resilience in trading and other financial applications, but also the compliance and control requirements," said Karim Yahia, CEO and Founder of Inovotek Solutions. “In working together, we will help clients realize the technology edge they need to compete and succeed.”

Partnering with Genesis drives competitive advantage by improving profitability, reducing time to delivery for technology projects and lowering costs for end clients. Genesis partners have access to the Genesis Academy and other dedicated developer support programs designed to ensure their success in using the Genesis platform.

The Genesis Application Platform combines a specialized low-code framework, a library of prebuilt components and AI-driven developer tools to make it easier and faster for financial firms to build new applications or upgrade legacy systems at speed. It provides a unified developer environment for creating full-stack applications requiring high-performance transaction processing, event-driven workflows, real-time data integrations and rich, interactive user experiences.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its software application development platform, prepackaged solutions and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services.

The Genesis Application Platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

About Inovotek Solutions

Inovotek Solutions strives to redefine traditional delivery models through advanced innovative engineering. Its multifaceted approach focuses on minimizing costs, maximizing efficiency, and mitigating risks, all while fostering trusted partnerships. With over two decades of proven track record in program delivery and a strong presence in the financial sector, particularly around Murex and Transformation programs, the firm offers bespoke solutions tailored to clients' needs. Deep industry knowledge, complemented by a commitment to continuous innovation and excellence, positions Inovotek Solutions as a trusted advisor and partner in driving sustainable growth and success amidst a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Media contact:

Alex Paidas, Corporate Communications, Genesis Global

alex.paidas@genesis.global +1 646 246 4889

Lily McComish, Communications Executive, Inovotek Solutions

lily@inovoteksolutions.com +44 (0)20 3002 1179



