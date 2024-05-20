Composite AI Market Size is projected to reach USD 10.95 Billion, With Highest CAGR of 36.3% by 2031
Composite AI can provide more comprehensive solutions. For instance, in healthcare, Composite AI can integrate patient data analysis, image recognitionAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Composite AI market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with a projected market size of USD 10.95 billion by 2031, according to a report by SNS Insider. This growth is attributed to the increasing integration of composite AI solutions with edge computing, enabling real-time decision-making.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Composite AI Market Size was valued at USD 0.92 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 10.95 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 36.3% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Growing Demand for Composite AI Solutions Fueled by Edge Computing
The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the need for real-time decision-making are driving the adoption of edge computing. Composite AI solutions integrated with edge devices can process and analyze data locally, reducing latency and enabling faster insights and responses. This integration presents vast opportunities for deploying composite AI solutions in edge computing environments. Edge computing acts as the backbone for intelligent applications and 5G/6G Internet of Things (IoT) networks. It offers significant advantages such as low latency, fast response, context-aware services, mobility, and privacy preservation. This technology extends the cloud by providing intermediate services at the network's edge, improving the quality of service for latency-sensitive applications. The adoption of new emerging technologies like IoT, wireless sensor networks (WSNs), cloud/edge computing, and 5G/6G communication networks in various fields such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and transportation presents immense opportunities to improve people's quality of life. This paves the way for building intelligent systems that deliver high-quality and innovative services to consumers.
Major The Key Players of Composite AI Market
Google, NVIDIA, DataRobot, SAS Institute, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, BlackSwan Technologies, Oracle, Pega, Salesforce, OpenText, HPE, Squirro, SparkCognition, Intel, UiPath, and others
Segmentation Analysis
Composite AI hardware comprises hardware components and infrastructure that support the implementation and execution of composite AI solutions. This includes specialized hardware devices, processors, accelerators, and infrastructure configurations designed to handle the computational complexities of composite AI workloads. Composite AI hardware plays a crucial role in enabling the efficient processing and execution of various AI models, algorithms, and techniques integrated within a composite AI solution. These hardware components are optimized for the computational demands of tasks such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and more.
Key Market Segments
By Technique
Conditioned Monitoring
Pattern Recognition
Data Processing
Proactive Mechanism
Data Mining & Machine Learning
Others
By offering
Hardware
Software
Service
By Application
Product Design & Development
Quality Control
Predictive Maintenance
Security & Surveillance
Customer Service
Other
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Retail and eCommerce
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Media and Entertainment
Government and Defense
Telecom
Other
Navigating Uncertainties: Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown
The global market can face uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions. This can affect investor confidence, leading to volatility in financial markets. This, in turn, can impact funding for AI startups, research initiatives, and technology companies working on composite AI solutions. Investors might become more cautious, hindering the availability of capital for innovation and growth. The war in Ukraine can specifically impact the regional markets in Russia, Ukraine, and neighboring countries. Economic instability, currency fluctuations, and government policies responding to the conflict can influence local businesses' ability to invest in new technologies like composite AI. Companies in these regions might delay or re-evaluate their AI-related projects due to economic uncertainties.
Future growth of the market
Advancements in AI Techniques: Continuous advancements in AI algorithms, machine learning models, and deep learning architectures will enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of composite AI solutions.
Growing Focus on Cybersecurity: As reliance on AI solutions increases, so will the focus on cybersecurity. This will drive the development of secure composite AI solutions that mitigate vulnerabilities and protect sensitive data.
Integration with Emerging Technologies: The convergence of composite AI with technologies like blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics will unlock new possibilities for innovation and disruption across various industries.
Recent Developments
In April 2023: Amazon SageMaker introduced "Collections," a new feature that allows users to organize machine learning models within the Amazon SageMaker Model Registry. Collections enable the grouping of relevant models hierarchically, improving model discoverability at scale. This development simplifies managing and deploying composite AI solutions built on Amazon SageMaker.
Key Takeaways
Gain a comprehensive understanding of the factors propelling the growth of the Composite AI market, including the integration with edge computing and the rising demand for real-time decision-making.
Discover the leading segments within the Composite AI market by offering (hardware) and application (product design & development). This knowledge helps you focus your efforts on the most promising areas.
Stay informed about the future trends and opportunities in the Composite AI market. This report equips you with valuable knowledge to make informed decisions regarding your AI strategy.
