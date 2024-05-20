Maryland Department of Agriculture Partners with Maryland Public Television for Educational Interactive 

May 20, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 20, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has partnered with Maryland Public Television to develop Welcome to Your Watershed, an interactive environmental science resource for elementary and middle school students that is now accessible on MPT’s popular Thinkport educational website. The MDA-MPT partnership ensures quality and reliability, making Welcome to Your Watershed a valuable resource for teachers, parents, and students.

“Teaching kids how nature works sparks curiosity and interest in conserving the natural resources we depend on,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Welcome to Your Watershed shows how water moves through our planet and the importance of protecting local waterways through our actions on the land. It shows how farmers are working to protect water resources and ways students can protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed at home, school, and in their communities.”

Welcome to Your Watershed was initially developed by the department as a simple card game for students featuring bright, timeless graphics and an important conservation message. MPT’s education department has expanded and transformed the virtual game into a meaningful instructional resource that takes students on an engaging journey into the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Students will examine how water cycles throughout our planet, identify factors that affect the movement of water, explore the Chesapeake Bay watershed, and recognize the importance of protecting and preserving natural resources in Maryland watersheds. Supplemental enrichment activities teach students about Maryland agriculture and the Chesapeake Bay. Each resource is accompanied by a detailed Teacher’s Guide and aligns with national and state standards for easy integration into the curriculum.

The department’s Office of Resource Conservation provided guidance and resources for this Thinkport project. Funding is provided by a grant from the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund for agricultural outreach.

For more information about Welcome to Your Watershed, please contact the Resource Conservation Public Affairs Coordinator, Rona Flagle, at rona.flagle@maryland.gov.

