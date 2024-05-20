Injured Hiker Rescued on Fishin’ Jimmy Trail

CONTACT:

May20, 2024

Lincoln, NH – At around 1:30 p.m. on May 19, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Fishin’ Jimmy Trail near Kinsman Pond. Caroline Gauthier, 44, of Montreal, QC, was hiking the Kinsman Ridge with three companions when she suffered a lower-leg injury approximately 3 miles from the Lonesome Lake trailhead at Lafayette Place campground. The group attempted to self-rescue, but they soon realized they would need more help. Initial assistance was provided to Gauthier by the caretaker of the Appalachian Mountain Club Lonesome Lake Hut and by a Good Samaritan EMT hiker.

Rescuers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, as well as Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to carry Gauthier down the mountain. The first volunteer rescuer reached the injured hiker at 4:15 p.m. after ascending the Lonesome Lake Trail to the Fishin’ Jimmy Trail. Additional rescuers continued to reach Gauthier’s location, bringing equipment and a litter to carry her down. The rescue party began their descent at 5:05 p.m., reaching the Lonesome Lake Trailhead in Lafayette Place campground at 7:45 p.m. without further incident.

Gauthier and her hiking companions were well prepared for hiking in the mountains and they had significant experience with hiking in New Hampshire. Even though they were determined to self-rescue, they understood the situation was serious enough to call for assistance. Conservation Officers want to remind hikers to review the Hike Safe code and pack the 10 Essentials before starting any outing. Unforeseen problems can occur to even the most experienced hikers, and being properly prepared can help prevent these situations from becoming dire. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.