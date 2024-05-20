TextUs Names Rachel Fernandes as New Senior Vice President of Product

Denver-based SaaS company welcomes SVP of Product to executive leadership team.

Denver, Colorado, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, the leading text messaging platform that empowers businesses to have engaging two-way conversations at scale, is pleased to announce the addition of Rachel Fernandes as Senior Vice President of Product to its executive leadership team.

Rachel Fernandes joins TextUs with an impressive track record in product leadership and business growth. Known for her people-first leadership style, Rachel has mentored numerous professionals who have gone on to become leaders across the tech industry. Her expertise in guiding companies through phases of intense growth and strategic shifts makes her a valuable asset to the TextUs team.

Most recently, Rachel spearheaded the transition of Lessonly into Seismic Learning, upon Lessonly’s successful acquisition by Seismic. Under her leadership, Seismic not only relaunched their integrated enablement platform but also achieved more than double its revenue within three years. Rachel’s diverse experience spans ed tech, sales and marketing automation, analytics, and healthcare, with successful stints at notable companies such as HubSpot and Akamai.

"We are excited to have such an accomplished product executive join the TextUs team," said Martin Payne, CEO of TextUs. "Rachel's experience in leading high-performing organizations will be instrumental as we continue to extend our market position and scale the business. Her knowledge of product strategy, development, and innovation will allow us to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Rachel Fernandes expressed her enthusiasm about joining TextUs, stating, "Joining TextUs was a no-brainer for me. Texting is no longer just for personal communication; it is an untapped channel for businesses to better engage with employees, customers, prospects, and candidates, to name a few. Couple that opportunity with strategic partners, loyal customers, and a dedicated group of down-to-earth, smart people, and we may have a revolution on our hands."

TextUs has established a leadership position by delivering a texting platform that allows companies to maximize engagement, thus accelerating pipeline creation and driving improved conversion rates along the buyer and candidate journey. As more companies seek solutions to effectively connect with customers, candidates, and employees, text messaging has become the most effective communication channel. Garnering a 98% read rate and response rate up to 10x higher than email or phone, texting’s higher engagement rate leads to higher productivity and, ultimately, more revenue and profitability for companies.

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading business text messaging software that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, and employees. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers engaging two-way text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their contacts in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

Jennifer Adler www.textus.com 720-784-8060 jen.adler@textus.com