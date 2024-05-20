Gaming Console Market Surges Towards USD 51.04 billion, with Highest CAGR of 8.46% by 2031
Gaming Console Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Growth Outlook
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Gaming Console Market is anticipated to reach USD 51.04 billion by 2031. The market was valued at USD 26.65 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The gaming console market is witnessing a surge in demand due to various factors
• Continuous improvements in hardware and software technologies have led to more powerful consoles with enhanced graphics, processing speeds, and immersive experiences. The transition from 8-bit graphics to 4K resolutions exemplifies this progress.
• The increasing popularity of 3D gaming with stereoscopic graphics and precise 3D localization offers a more realistic and engaging gameplay.
• The evolution of smart games and applications based on virtual assistant services further enhances the gaming experience and expands the market scope.
Market Analysis
The market analysis reveals a significant rise in "massively multiplayer online game" (MMOG) options and increasing global investment in video games. According to the UK Interactive Entertainment Association (UKIE), the UK's investment in 3D video game development indicates the immense growth potential of this market segment.
Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3478
KEY PLAYERS:
- Sony Corporation (Japan)
- Microsoft (U.S.)
- Nintendo (Japan)
- Logitech (Switzerland)
- Valve Corporation (U.S.)
- NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)
- PlayJam (UK)
- BlueStacks (U.S.)
- Sega (Japan)
- Atari Inc. (U.S.)
Recent Developments
• In March 2023: Nintendo Co. Ltd. launched the Switch OLED model with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom theme, featuring a 7-inch OLED screen and 64 GB of internal storage.
• In August 2022: NetEase acquired Quantic Dream, a leading French game developer, to operate independently and leverage NetEase's game development capabilities.
• In August 2022: Logitech G and Tencent Games partnered to develop a cloud gaming handheld, combining Logitech G's hardware expertise with Tencent Games' software services.
• In May 2022: Ubisoft announced the launch of Ubisoft+ on PlayStation, providing players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles.
• In March 2022: NVIDIA launched Omniverse for Developers, a collaborative game creation environment facilitating asset sharing, collaboration, and AI deployment in game development.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Type
• Home Console
• Handheld Console
• Portable
• Non-Portable
• Hybrid Console
by Type, the handheld console gaming device segment dominated in 2023, driven by the rise of mobile gaming and the demand for portable gaming solutions.
By Interface
• Residential
• Commercial
by Interface, the residential sector is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for gaming accessories and smart TVs with advanced display resolutions like 4K and 8K.
By Application
• Gaming
• Non-Gaming
by Application, the gaming application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, highlighting the importance of gaming applications in creating innovative gaming experiences.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3478
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict has disrupted supply chains, causing delays in the production and distribution of gaming consoles. The war has also led to economic instability, reducing consumer spending on non-essential items like gaming consoles. The sanctions imposed on Russia have further limited the availability of consoles in the region.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The global economic slowdown has impacted consumer spending on discretionary items like gaming consoles. The rising inflation and unemployment rates have reduced disposable income, making consumers more cautious about their spending habits. This has led to a decline in sales of gaming consoles, particularly in price-sensitive markets.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific- This region accounted for the highest market share in 2023, driven by the increasing popularity of gaming among the youth population, the adoption of online gaming, and the growth of the esports industry. Sony's PlayStation dominates the market in this region.
North America- This region is anticipated to record a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2031, fueled by the popularity of gaming and the demand for high-quality gaming experiences. The growing consumer base and increasing demand for advanced features are driving the regional market.
Example- The Impact of Technological Advancements
The introduction of virtual reality (VR) technology has revolutionized the gaming console market. VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR offer immersive experiences that transport players into virtual worlds, significantly enhancing the gaming experience.
Key Takeaways from the Gaming Console Market Study
• The gaming console market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and a growing focus on gaming as entertainment.
• The market is segmented based on type, interface, and application, with each segment offering unique growth opportunities.
• The Asia Pacific region dominates the market, but North America is expected to witness substantial growth.
• The Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic slowdown have impacted the market, but the long-term outlook remains positive.
• Continued innovation in hardware, software, and cloud gaming will shape the future of the gaming console market.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Gaming Console Market Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
Chapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
Chapter 5. Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6. Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7. PEST Analysis
Chapter 8. Gaming Console Global Market, by Type
Chapter 9. Gaming Console Global Market, by Interface
Chapter 10. Gaming Console Global Market, by Application
Chapter 11. Regional Outlook
Chapter 12. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 13. Key Companies Analysis
Chapter 14. Research Process
Continued…
Buy Single User License @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3478
Contact us:
Akash Anand
Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Read Related Reports:
Virtual Sensors Market
Robot Operating System Market
Battery-Free Sensors Market
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube