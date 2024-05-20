Parkville License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Parkville License Office has been awarded to 2015 Schotthill Woods, LLC. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location 6400 North Cosby, Parkville, Mo., 64151 will close on Tuesday, May 14 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on Wednesday, May 15. The hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 9:00a.m. – 5:00p.m. and the telephone number will be 816-286-4351.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Gladstone License Office – 5943 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, Mo., 64119

North Kansas City License Office – 2421 Burlington Dr, Suite B, North Kansas City, Mo 64116

Kansas City License Office – 1161 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd, Kansas City, Mo 64106

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###