Jet Fuel Tendering Platform Saves Wizz Air Time and Administrative Costs
JetFuelTenders’ analytics features allow us to quickly compare a multitude of price offers presented to us in varying currencies, units and payment terms. ”NEWARK , DELAWARE, UNITED STATES , May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BT Soft LLC released version 3.3 of JetFuelTenders.com (JFT), the powerful cloud based tool that simplifies the airline jet fuel tendering process.
— Viktoria Benedek-Sule Senior Purchasing Manager at Wizz Air Group
Carefully designed and tested for jet fuel procurement teams, JFT has proven to dramatically reduce time spent on fuel procurement. Airlines with robust destination schedules can receive hundreds of price offers from fuel suppliers during the tendering process. These offers are often submitted to airlines in multiple currencies, units, with varying payment terms, price indexes and delivery points. Comparing these offers in a timely manner can be a daunting task for any airline procurement team.
Viktória Benedek-Süle Senior Purchasing Manager at Wizz Air Group estimates that the JFT platform saves her team weeks of tedious work soliciting and comparing jet fuel price offers for Wizz Air’s ever expanding number of destinations. “JetFuelTenders’ analytics features allow us to quickly compare a multitude of price offers presented to us in varying currencies, units and payment terms. This saves us a substantial amount of time in our decision making process and in awarding locations to our suppliers,” explains Benedek-Süle.
“We are thrilled to see Wizz Air using our platform for the 2nd year in a row,” says BTSoft director Anton Eremeeff. “Our mission is to help airlines like Wizz Air keep their overhead costs on fuel procurement to a minimum, which will translate directly into lower ticket prices, happier passengers and more growth,” says BTSoft director Anton Eremeeff.
Fuel Suppliers also Save Time with the Platform. Over 120 fuel suppliers, from major energy companies to regional jet fuel distributors, are registered on the platform, benefiting from JetFuelTenders’ standardized tender format.
“Fuel Suppliers receive airline tenders in all kinds of different formats,” explains Pablo Fexer, Managing Director at 360 Jet Fuel and JFT advisor. “ For each and every airline tender, fuel providers must first make sense of how their bid is to be submitted. JFT solves this problem by providing one standard interface. As more and more airlines adopt the JFT platform, suppliers are starting to really appreciate the significance of this time saving standardization.”
JetFuelTenders.com is fully integrated with both S&P Global Commodity Insights and Argus Media. Airline fuel procurement teams no longer need to toggle between platforms to compare the potential impact of a given price index. “To realize the full potential of the platform,” Eremeeff explains, “we highly recommend that airline users activate our integrations with both S&P Global Commodity Insights and Argus Media.” These integrations are free to use for S&P Global and Argus subscribers.
New Features in V3.3
- User friendly Fuel Supplier Interface
- Fuel Suppliers can now quickly bulk-submit price offers for an unlimited number of locations, monitor airline feedback, and track all details of awarded locations.
- Improved Bid Analysis View - Airline users now have the ability to fully customize their view by dragging and dropping fields into their preferred order, editing data and hiding information that is not a priority.
- Enhanced Supplier Bid Feedback and Internal Team Notes - Airlines can now provide supplier-feedback without leaving the comparison screen. All feedback is saved and will be shared with suppliers once the next round is launched. Internal users can also leave notes to justify decision-making processes for future reference and audits.
- Online Tutorials
- Users can access detailed tutorials for step by step assistance.
Demonstrations are available for free to airlines and fuel suppliers by emailing to info@jetfueltenders.com.
BTSoft LLC provides innovative software solutions for the aviation industry. For more information, contact Anton Eremeeff at info@jetfueltenders.com.
Anton Eremeeff
BTSoft LLC
+420 607700700
email us here