To His Excellency Mr. Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon
AZERBAIJAN, May 20 - 20 May 2024, 11:13
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cameroon.
On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Cameroon everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 17 May 2024