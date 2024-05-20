Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon

AZERBAIJAN, May 20 - 20 May 2024, 11:13

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cameroon.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Cameroon everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 May 2024

