The Association of Related Churches’ 2024 ARC Conference: A Convergence of Visionaries, Leaders, and Inspiration

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) recaps a successful 2024 ARC Conference that united 2,500+ attendees in Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual ARC Conference, hosted by the Association of Related Churches (ARC), brought together over 2,500 passionate attendees from across the U.S. and beyond to the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. This year's event was a testament to the power of unity, innovation, and community within the church.

The conference kicked off with some inspiring words from Dino Rizzo, Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches, which set the tone for the days of impactful sessions and fellowship to come. Attendees were privileged to hear from distinguished speakers, including Chris Hodges, a founder of the ARC and the pastor of Church of the Highlands, who shared insights he’s gained throughout his years of church planting and leadership.

Rob Ketterling, pastor of River Valley Church and a member of the ARC Church Lead Team, also delivered a compelling message. He underscored the importance of vision and perseverance in ministry. The lineup also featured newer planters of ARC churches such as Delaney Woodward, Will Chung, and Noah Herrin, all of whom shared unique perspectives on faith and leadership rooted in the scripture Romans 8:28.

A highlight of this year's conference was the inaugural "Lunch on the Lawn" event held at the Highlands College campus. This lunch provided attendees with an opportunity to forge connections and build relationships in a relaxed outdoor setting. This initiative reflects the Association of Related Churches and its commitment to fostering community and collaboration among ministry leaders, ultimately strengthening the local church.

Evening sessions were equally engaging, with Dino Rizzo delivering another impactful address. That was followed by the much-anticipated "After Party," which featured carnival-themed festivities that brought attendees together for fun and fellowship under the star-dotted night sky.

Wednesday morning began with another delightful surprise, as renowned worship leader Natalie Grant led attendees in a moving worship session. That set the stage for a day filled with inspiring messages and insights from speakers like Stephen Chandler, Pradeepan Jeeva, Tabatha Claytor, and Manny Arango.

The ARC Women Lunch & Learn, hosted by DeLynn Rizzo and featuring a special message from Charlotte Gambill, provided a unique opportunity for over 600 women to come together and discuss fellowship and empowerment.

Afternoon App Sessions covered a diverse range of ministry topics, catering to the specific needs and interests of attendees. And an evening session with Dr. Dharius Daniels left a lasting impression, inspiring attendees to embrace their calling with renewed passion and purpose.

As the conference drew to a close, attendees were treated to a captivating recap video highlighting memorable moments from the event. They also received an invitation to the ARC Conference 2025, which promises to be another transformative gathering of visionaries, leaders, and changemakers.

For more information about the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and its upcoming events, visit https://www.arcchurches.com/.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.

